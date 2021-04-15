Big Lake girls golfers are bringing back normal

Kallie Starin is the lone seniors on the Big Lake girls golf team this season.
Head Coach Matthew Vogel and assistant coach Tanner Krutzig are ready to see what the Hornets are made of.
This is Vogel’s seventh year coaching girls golf and he wants his team to improve every day at practice and at meets.
“I want to continue to get better each week and to create life long golfers out of the girls on my team,” Vogel said.
The Big Lake girls golfers are ready to get back on the green on Wednesday, April 13 at North branch Country Club. Check the Monticello Times website for details.
“Its so important to get back out on the golf course, trying to bring some normal back into these student athletes lives,” Vogel said. “Athletics is such a big part of many high school students lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.