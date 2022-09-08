Hornets girls cross country returning letter winners fall 2022

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets girls cross country returning letter-winners: Erin Kjellberg (left) and Rylie Ostrom (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Todd Trutna returns for his third season as the head coach for both cross country teams and is assisted by Andy Noble, Jean Hagberg and Steve Leuer.

Although not a competitive team last season in terms of winning races, the girls worked hard to improve every day and by the end of the season shaved minutes off of their times. In a tough conference it’s what you look for, especially with a young squad.

Tags

Load comments