Todd Trutna returns for his third season as the head coach for both cross country teams and is assisted by Andy Noble, Jean Hagberg and Steve Leuer.
Although not a competitive team last season in terms of winning races, the girls worked hard to improve every day and by the end of the season shaved minutes off of their times. In a tough conference it’s what you look for, especially with a young squad.
Grace Heider, Jessicah Schmidt and Samantha Burton were regular varsity members from last season lost to graduation last spring.
The Hornets will be led by junior Emilee Doperalski, who is the longest tenured varsity runner. Doperalski made the All-Conference team in 2020 and is looking to return to that form this fall. Erin Kjellberg has returned to the team after a couple years away due to injury and is a major leadership presence for the team.
“Erin (Kjellberg) is our team cheerleader and worked hard to build a sense of team unity on both the girls and boys teams by organizing some captains’ practice,” said Trutna.
Those two will be the key cogs this season for the Hornets as they look to continue their trend of improving every day.
The girls have struggled to regain numbers they lost from covid, so they’re shorthanded compared to a lot of the other schools.
The strength of this year’s team is their grit and determination to get better every day. Monticello and Becker remain the cream of the crop in the Mississippi 8 as both made it to state last season. The rest of the conference is kind of a clump and Trutna is hoping they can rise higher in that clump from last season.
Doperalski started the season leading the Hornet runners at their home invite on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with a time of 23:23.8. Senior Jadyn Rust, Sophomore Campbell Slattery, Senior Nicole Rempel, Senior Georgia Morris and junior Elsie Johnson rounded out their top seven performers.
