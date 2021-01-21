Big Lake girls basketball stings Chisago Lakes by one point in nail-biter of a season opener

Seven seconds remained on the clock when Hailey Millam stood at the free-throw line with the game on the line for her Big Lake Hornets.
Six seconds earlier Chisago Lakes tied the game at 41-41.
Milliam sunk her first free-throw and missed the second one.
But that one point on the scoreboard was what the Hornets needed to notch its first win under coach Reyan Robinson- a 42-41 win over the Chisago Lakes Wildcats.
The Big Lake girls basketball team went up against Chisago Lakes and fought until the very last second in a one point victory, 42-41.
Big Lake quickly ran up a 12-5 lead over Chisago Lakes, but the Wildcats clawed back and with 8:29 left in the half, took a 14-12 lead..
The Wildcats were sent to the line and added two more points. Big Lake had a hard time breaking its full court press.
Olivia Stockman tried to score but got called for an offensive foul. Then Mia Huberty tried to score a lay-up down the lane but turned the ball over.
Caela Tighe got the momentum going and scored a three-pointer, gaining back a 17-14 lead.
Ava Vizenor drove to the basket and was fouled. She scored one for the Hornets from the free-throw line.
Kadyn Dilger was sent to the line as well but she missed both free throws. Hailey Millam grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She also scored from the line.
With Big Lake holding a 19-18 lead at the 3:56 mark of the first half, Millam drove to the basket and was fouled. She scored two points from the line.
Big Lake and Chicago Lakes each scored near the end of the half, heading into the locker room tied 23-23.
The two teams fought neck and neck throughout the second half.
Big Lake was up 33-31 with 7:23 left in the game.
Huberty had a rebound put back securing a lead 35-31.
Stockham had a great pass to Huberty down low adding two more points.
Chicago Lakes added two free throws and a layup in the next two plays of the game.
Huberty had another easy basket down on the block for the Hornets.
The score was now 39-36 with 2:33 left on the clock.
The Wildcats tied up the game 39-39 with a field goal and free-throw.
On the ensuing play, Emily Steen was sent to the line for Big Lake and added a point and barely taking back the lead 40-39 with about two minutes left in the game.
With 33 seconds left Chicago Lakes fouled and Huberty was sent to the line. She made one of her two free throws making the score 41-39.
The Wildcats scored with 13 seconds left in the game tying the score 41-41.
With seven seconds left, Millam was sent to the line for two shots. She made the first one taking back the lead and Big Lake called a timeout.
Millam missed her second free throw and Chisago Lakes called a timeout with 0.4 seconds on the clock. The score was 42-41 with the Hornets in the lead.
Out of the timeout the Wildcats tried for a layup but missed, giving Big Lake the win in its season opener.
The Hornets took on St. Francis Tuesday night in Mississipp 8 action. The girls return to the court Friday in a home game against Monticello.
