Big Lake gears up for basketball

The Big Lake basketball team is getting ready for the season on their own time regardless of the official start date.
Head Coach Tom Critchley said he hasn’t had much contact with his team, but he has been giving his team ways to improve during these uncertain times.
He wants to make sure his team is ready whenever they do eventually take to the court and start competing.
“We need to keep the faith that we will have a season and that we need to be prepared day one so we can make the most of the opportunity,” Critchley said.
Still, COVID-19 has effected the team in many ways.
“The obvious answer would be that we should have started our season by now and would have a few games under our belt,” Critchley said. “In addition even though we were fortunate to get some time in the gym this summer through skill workouts it would have been great to have a summer season of tournaments where the players and myself could have gotten to know each other while playing against other teams. This fall our boys participated in the Breakdown Fall league. I was able to go and watch the first weekend, but was quarantined the other three due to close contacts. I am thankful that our kids had that opportunity.”
Starting last week Critchley has his team doing zoom exercises with Jared Berggren – a basketball player who started at Princeton High School, went on to play college ball in Wisconsin, was a All-Big Ten player his senior year, and played professionally in Europe after he graduated.
He works with a type of training called “catalyst”. and meets over zoom with the Big Lake boys basketball team for a 30 minute training session three times a week.
Critchley is hoping he’ll be able to train with the boys in person as well once the season officially starts.
“Catalyst training has a whole program on ball handling and footwork,” Critchley said. “We only meet for 30 minutes so he does a lot of similar activities that we did in the gym so he does not have to spend a great deal of time teaching as he wants to keep them moving. Each player must have a ball, a cone or water bottle that can act as a cone and space to work out. He pushes them hard and works on conditioning by getting their heart rates up.”
So far the boys are just excited to be participating in some sort of start to the season.
“They have been great,” Critchley said. “Kids are resilient and are adapting very well. We have spoken about philosophy, rules, and have watched some of their games last year. This week we will be adding conditioning and we will be installing some offense and defensive plans and I am hoping to bring in a guest speaker or two.”
Critchley said that he is confident there will be a basketball season. He knows how important the season is to the kids and he hopes the MSHSL sees that as well.
“I think there is a chance that the season will start in December,” Critchley said. “However, the realist in me is thinking that the start date will be January 4.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
