Head Coach Bob Blanchard returns as the main man for the Hornets football team. Blanchard is assisted by: Jason Snoddy, Jeremy Ell, Scott Riebel, Tyler Halverson, Tanner Krutzig, Trent Riebel, Ryan Stark, Corey Wemple, Tony Mallberg, Nick Schaub and AJ Sandford.
Last year’s team struggled mightily, going 0-9 and not surpassing 20 points in a game until their final game against Princeton in the section playoffs. Princeton went on to advance to the section final against Orono.
“Not winning a game is never how you want to finish the season. Especially for those seniors who had put so much time and effort into their football careers,” said Blanchard.
Hayden Thieke, Ty Williamson, Rieley Mullen and Brett Bordwell were senior captains of last year’s team and will be big shoes to fill for the current roster.
Jonah Mallberg, Nolan Miller, and Tate Schuman are this year’s captains and will play large roles on offense and defense for the Hornets.
There’s positive signs from some of the underclassmen as well. Trent Josewski has been showing a lot of promise from the end of last year through fall camp. He finished the season against Princeton last year with a 100 yard rushing game and has been working really hard this offseason to continue to get better. There are going to be some sophomores who also see some playing time this year. They have been showing out really well through camp and have put in a lot of time and effort this summer.
“The biggest strength of this year’s team is the team unity they have built since last football season. The upperclassmen have done a great job of incorporating our underclassmen into the team on and off the field,” mentioned Blanchard.
After losing a number of seniors to graduation last spring, this year’s team will be a young group featuring a lot of those underclassmen who haven’t gotten to play many varsity minutes.
This young group has already shown impressive growth from last year’s team. The defense was put in a lot of bad situations as the offense had a hard time sustaining drives. They didn’t score more than 20 points until their section loss to Princeton.
They’re one for one this season in reaching the 20 point marker in their season opening 28-20 road loss to Chisago Lakes. Last year they lost 33-6 to Chisago Lakes in the season opener, so they’re absolutely trending in the right direction.
“This is the most excited I have been for a season since I became the head coach at Big Lake. The team unity that this team has displayed makes me believe that great things are ahead for this team,” said Blanchard.
