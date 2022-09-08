Big lake football captains 2022

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets football captains, L-R: Tate Schuman, Jonah Mallberg and Nolan Miller.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Head Coach Bob Blanchard returns as the main man for the Hornets football team. Blanchard is assisted by: Jason Snoddy, Jeremy Ell, Scott Riebel, Tyler Halverson, Tanner Krutzig, Trent Riebel, Ryan Stark, Corey Wemple, Tony Mallberg, Nick Schaub and AJ Sandford.

Last year’s team struggled mightily, going 0-9 and not surpassing 20 points in a game until their final game against Princeton in the section playoffs. Princeton went on to advance to the section final against Orono.

Tags

Load comments