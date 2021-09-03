Bob Blanchard is back at the helm of Big Lake football in year three of being the head coach. The Hornets were 2-6 last year, but faced a tough schedule with COVID and six of their eight opponents being top 10 teams. They managed to beat Marshall 16-13, who finished 5-2.
Blanchard said it was a fun season with a great group to coach and looking forward to the guys that are back. Eight to 12 guys are back so the Hornets have some good experience as they’ll play both sides of the ball.
One thing the Hornets have going for them is it’ll be the first time in four seasons they’ll run the same systems back to back years. Less time spent learning a new scheme will help the team get better in year two for the returning guys.
There’s three upperclassmen vying for the starting quarterback spot after a two year starter graduated last year. Tyler Anderson got the first start of the season for Big Lake against Chisago Lakes.
Their expectations for this season are to go out, have fun, learn a lot, and enjoy the game of football. Blanchard preaches attitude and effort and wants the team to “control the controllable.” Look for the team to be more competitive this year after losing most of their games by double digits last year.
