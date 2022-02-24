Monticello and Big Lake wrestled in the section 6AA team tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18. Section 6AA is the deepest and toughest section in the state with a lot of really good teams. The Magic lost their first match against Rocori with the Hornets falling to the Bulldogs for the section title.
Monticello’s match against Rocori took place at Becker High School. At 106 pounds, Renner Haven beat freshman Caleb Kalenbach on a 10-1 decision to get the first four points before Monticello went on a run.
At 113 pounds, freshman Anthony Perez beat Kameron Moscho on a decision, 9-5, to get three points for the Magic. At 120 pounds, eighth grader Rafe Brown pinned Grady Brown at 57 seconds. Senior Quinn McCalla won his match via forfeit at 126 pounds. At 132 pounds, eighth grader Garett Bauer pinned Jack Major at 5:02 and at 138 pounds, senior Nelson Anderson beat Luke Hemmesch on a minor decision, 8-5 to secure three points for the Magic.
It was the end of the Magic’s run with Monticello leading 24-4. Rocori went on their own run to end the match and take the victory during the last match finishing with three straight pins. At 145 pounds, Evan Moscho beat junior Wyatt Witschen on a technical pin, 21-4.
Austin Moscho pinned sophomore Joe Gleason at 2:48. At 160 pounds, junior Griffen Fieldseth beat Nathan Soldner by decision, 9-0. Senior Alex Fearing scored the last points for Monticello by pinning Aaron Baisley at 3:30.
Rocori finished off the match with a minor decision and then three straight pins to steal the match, 36-34 from Monticello.
Big Lake had a little more success, but fell to Becker in the section championship. As the second seed in the section, they got a first round bye. Big Lake handled their first opponent, Princeton, 58-12. Then they took care of Annandale/Maple Lake, 56-22. That’s when Big Lake battled with Becker for the section championship.
The Bulldogs beat the Hornets, 45-21 to capture the section 6AA team title. Big Lake started off strong, but Becker was just too much. At 106 pounds, freshman Ivan Lapointe beat Bennett Kujawa on decision, 9-4. At 113 pounds, senior Cash Sixberry escaped Kaden Nicolas on an 8-7 decision for a 6-0 lead.
At 120 pounds, Landen Kujawa got five points back for Becker with a technical fall over freshman Cash Stortz, 20-5. At 126 pounds, senior Christian Noble pinned Drew May at 3:20 and at 132 pounds, junior Nolan Reiter pinned Ryan Boecker at 3:14 for 12 straight points. The Hornets only won one more match.
At 138 pounds, Ethan Anderson pinned sophomore Zack Smith at 1:30. At 145 pounds,
Owen Angell beat Dillon Browen by major decision, 14-4. At 152 pounds, Mason Doucette beat senior Dante Visci with a pin at 3:10. At 160 pounds, Adam Jurek edged senior Tyler Dehmer by decision, 6-5.
At 170 pounds, eighth grader John Murphy got the Hornets last points of the night with a 13-6 decision over Ryan Nelson. Becker pinned Big Lake in three of the last four matches to finish off their section championship run.
The individual section tournament is being hosted Friday starting at 4 p.m. and Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Monticello High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.