Big Lake dancers quickly feel like a family in 2021

The Big Lake dance team is ready to get back on the floor and compete.
Big Lake dance head coach Kayla Kleinsteuber has been with the Hornet dancers for four years and has been head coach for three years.
Last year the team reached new heights and scored higher than it has in the past 10 years. It hopes to do that again this season.
Kleinsteuber and her team have come up with a goal of finishing in the top half of the conference this season and scoring the highest point totals Big Lake has achieved in over a decade. They have their sights set high this year despite the odd circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the dance team will have a roster of 18 girls: Jessica Sandberg, Madison Klatt, Kylie Veldhuizen, Sydney Marotz, Izzy Swinehart, Emma Berner, Tristian Hill, Emma Kuchera, Rowan Payne, Grace John, Josa Vizenor, Emma Forpahl, April Gerth, Calissa Pishney, Jayden O’Brien, Makhyla Schmidt, Madeline Peterson, and Lauren Bagne.
Just like with every team, the Hornets have strengths and weaknesses.
“Everyone works well together and we all have respect for one another,” Kleinsteuber said. “The dancers are always eager to accomplish the goals they have set for themselves and maintain positive attitudes along the way. We have consistently been one of the “younger teams” with more than 50 percent of our team being in grades seven to nine and with only one senior on the team this year.”
Multiple returning dancers are will put the Big Lake dancers over the edge this year.
“We have more returning dancers this year than we have had in the past few years, which is incredibly exciting,” Kleinsteuber said. “This past summer we were able to offer optional summer practices which allowed returning and new Big Lake dance team dancers the chance to get to know each other prior to the season starting. It may be the beginning of the season, but we already feel like one big family.”
Kleinsteuber said that Big Lake’s toughest opponents will be Becker. Last year Becker was the conference champion.
The girls are grateful to be back with their dancing family after the uncertainty of the season due to COVID-19.
“I am so excited for the season to start back up,” Kleinsteuber said. “These girls deserve to have the opportunity to dance and I’m so happy they are able to once again. Dance has always been a source of happiness for myself and I know my team would agree.”
The Big Lake dance team will take on St. Francis, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, Becker, and North Branch in its first competition of the season on Friday, Jan. 15.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
