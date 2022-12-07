Kayla Kleinsteuber returns for her fifth season as the head coach for the Big Lake dance team and Emily Merkley and Charlie Sundberg will be in their first years as assistant coaches.
Big Lake finished fifth in the conference last year as Becker and Chisago Lakes took the top spots in the Mississippi 8 and advanced to the state tournament.
They were a young team last year with ten veterans and ten rookies with most of the dancers being middle schoolers. This year there are 15 returning team members and six rookies with the majority of the team being high schoolers.
They only graduated one senior, Kylie Veldhuizen, who was also a three-time captain. Veldhuizen was given the MSHSL Most Valuable Teammate Award, along with All-Conference and All-State awards.
“Kylie helped our team to achieve 8th place at sections (jazz) which was our best section result since the early 2000s. The other seven varsity jazz dancers who contributed to this achievement are back this season and are ready to reach new heights. This season, we have the largest varsity kick team in program history with 16 performers and five alternates. This will also be the first year in the history of the Big Lake Dance Team that we will have a B-Squad Jazz team which we are super excited about,” said Kleinsteuber.
Veldhuizen now dances at the College of St. Scholastica. It was the fourth year in a row the Big Lake Dance Team had a girl move on to dance collegiately.
Emma Forpahl and Grace John are returning for their fifth season along with Emma Berner and Rowan Payne returning for their fourth season and are the team captains.
Big Lake hosts their first-ever invite on Monday, January 16. Schools attending will be Academy of Holy Angels, Robbinsdale Cooper, Glencoe Silver Lake, Monticello, PACT Charter, and Spectrum.
