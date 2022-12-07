2022-2023 Big Lake Dance Team captains

The 2022-2023 Big Lake Dance Team captains, L-R: Grace John, Rowan Payne, Emma Berner, Emma Forpahl

 Kayla Kleinsteuber

Kayla Kleinsteuber returns for her fifth season as the head coach for the Big Lake dance team and Emily Merkley and Charlie Sundberg will be in their first years as assistant coaches.

Big Lake finished fifth in the conference last year as Becker and Chisago Lakes took the top spots in the Mississippi 8 and advanced to the state tournament.

