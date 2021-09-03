Todd Trutna returns for his second season as the cross country head coach for both boys and girls. Before that he was the longtime assistant coach for about 25 years. Last year the boys team was conference champs. They had three runners make all-conference last year and they’re all back this year. Another runner was honorable mention for all-conference as well.
The girls had four runners make all-conference, the most the program has ever had in a single season. The girls lost a couple runners to graduation and COVID protocols derailed the girls team. Trutna estimates the girls would have finished fourth in the conference if COVID didn’t ruin the team.
The three boys who made all-conference also qualified for the state meet, but there wasn’t a state meet because of COVID.
This year cross country is moving to three classes, having only two previously. Big Lake stays in AA with the bigger schools moving up to AAA.
The boys team has their eyes set on reaching the state tournament. A lot of the boys look good said Trutna. He said you can tell some of them were running during the summer and look to be in great shape to start the year.
The big three will look to carry the boys team with some of those others who have improved the overall depth of the roster.
The girls graduated two all-conference members from last year and another decided not to run this year. So the girls lost some of their firepower at the top of the roster. However, Trutna says the runners he has now have improved.
Cade Layton, Owen Layton, and Christian Nobel are the big three for the boys varsity team with Emilee Doperalski leading the girls team as their lone remaining all-conference returner.
Last year the boys beat Monticello by one point to win the conference and they return everybody. So while it’ll be another tough battle, Big Lake has a strong chance to repeat as conference champs. Two teams go to state from sections, so Big Lake should return to the state tournament as well and make some noise.
The girls team would like to return Doperalski as an all-conference runner and have another girl reach that plateau with her. They really just want to run confidently and to get better throughout the season and make their push in the upcoming years as a team to beat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.