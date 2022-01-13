The National High School Cheerleading Championship, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World resort starting on Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. The team leaves on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The competition is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021.
“Our Varsity Competition and Varsity Gameday Cheerleaders have worked extremely hard this year and have high expectations for themselves as they prepare to represent Big Lake on the National stage. The Cheerleaders have exceeded expectations all season, and I am humbled by their passion and dedication,” said Big Lake cheerleading Head Coach Derek Nelson.
Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment.
Squad members will travel as a team to Orlando, FL to compete in the division that they received a bid to at their regional competition. Teams will perform in an exclusive performance at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena, the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.
The Junior Competition Team will be Competing at MCCA State on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Roy Wilkins Event Center in St. Paul. The Junior Team had to maintain a minimum cut score and complete camp training and credentialing earlier in the year to be allowed to compete at state.
The Big Lake cheerleading team is holding a fundraiser for their trip to nationals at the Monticello Culvers on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Funds raised go towards their trip, lodging, and registration.
You can also make donations at gofundme.com/BLcheerleading or visit www.biglakecheer.com for more information.
