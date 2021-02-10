Big Lake cheer hosts sweet and sticky fundraiser

The Big Lake Cheer Booster Club is hosting a pancake breakfast at Gess What’s Cookin’ on Sunday, Feb. 14.
This fundraiser is to support the Big Lake cheerleading varsity gameday and varsity competition teams, and their journey to compete at nationals on April 24.
The Hornet cheerleaders will be celebrating Valentines Day with a delicious pancake breakfast where to-go orders will be available as well as dine in.
Cost:
$10 for regular pancake breakfast
$12 for potato pancake breakfast
How nationals was earned:
Last season, the varsity gameday and varsity competition teams competed at the Minnesota Regional Competition. There were some significant setbacks and obstacles that had occurred this last week, and even the hours before they left to compete. The Big Lake athletes took ownership of their routines, and through their passion, skills and teamwork were able to accomplish some incredible things.
The varsity competition team took first in their division, which was a difficult task. They scored a 78.17 (raw score of 81.67) out of 100, an impressive score and a record for the team at regions.
The varsity gameday team took second in their division, and second overall within the gameday nontumble category. The Hornets scored a 91 out of 100, a record for the entire Big Lake cheerleading program.
Both teams faced nationally ranked programs, and through their resiliency, determination and teamwork, they found success.
Donations and proceeds received will be used to reduce the costs of the Big Lake cheerleading varsity performance teams to attend nationals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.