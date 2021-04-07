Big Lake boys track team focuses on fun

The Big Lake boys track and field team plans to take this season one day at a time and most importantly, have fun.
Head Coach Bob Blanchard has three goals for the Hornet season.
Have fun. Compete. And rank in the top three teams in the Mississippi 8.
Blanchard has been coaching for eight years at Big Lake and has five years under his belt as head coach.
His assistant coaches are Todd Trutna, Andrea Ibberson, Jim Stewart, and Adam Pelot.
The Hornet seniors are Reed Bottema, Zach Carlson, Jack Iverson, Alex Kuntz, and Wyatt Windhorst.
Blanchard said that he’s excited to see where his runners are at this year. There’s a few athletes returning from two years ago and a lot of new athletes.
“We have lots of good sprinters and jumpers returning - along with a few distance runners who will be pretty solid,” Blanchard said. “I’m very interested to see how our throwers will do this year because most of them have not been tested when it comes to competing in a varsity high school track and field meet.”
Two years ago the Big Lake track and field team took four in the conference meet and made it to the True Team State Meet for the first time in school history. Blanchard stressed that he didn’t have any performance expectations this season. This season is all about fun.
“I just want our boys to have fun and enjoy the season as much as possible,” Blanchard said.
As far as tough opponents go, Blanchard acknowledged that Monticello, Becker, and Cambridge-Isanti are always on his list.
This year the first meet will be on Tuesday, April 13 at Monticello High School.
Blanchard has been waiting for this moment for a long time.,” Blanchard said.
