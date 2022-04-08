Bob Blanchard returns for his fourth season as the head coach for the Big Lake boys track and field team. Blanchard is assisted by Todd Trutna, James Stewart, Adam Pelot, Andrea Ibberson and Steve Leuer.
Last year’s team finished third in the Mississippi 8 and had a number of impressive performances all season. Multiple boys made their way on to the top ten board, many of which return for this year. Two boys advanced to state in the 800 and long jump. They lost five boys to graduation; Jack Iverson, Reed Bottema, Wyatt Windhorst, Zach Carlson and Alex Kuntz.
This year features another strong senior group and the distance runners should be particularly impressive. The cross country team is coming off a state championship in the fall and those boys return as the distance crew for the track team.
The largest unknown for this group is the sprinters. They graduated their two best sprinters from last year so the opportunity for somebody to step up is there for the taking.
With Monticello and Cambridge-Isanti as the two top teams in the conference, Big Lake will be battling with Chisago Lakes and St. Francis for the third spot.
With track and field now moving to a three class system, Big Lake will be competing against more similarly sized schools come playoff time and Blanchard is excited for the opportunities for this year’s team, “I like the outlook of our season. It is going to be a fun group of guys to work with. It will also be nice to compete against teams that are our own size when it comes to the section and state meets now that there are three classifications in track and field,” stated Blanchard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.