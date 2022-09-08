2022 big lake boys soccer captain

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets boys soccer captain: Zachariah Strom

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Mike Baldwin returns as the head coach for Big Lake boys soccer. It’ll be his third season as head coach and is assisted by his son, Brennan Baldwin.

Last year the Hornets went 2-10-3 with a very young squad. It’ll be another young team with only four seniors listed on the varsity roster.

