Mike Baldwin returns as the head coach for Big Lake boys soccer. It’ll be his third season as head coach and is assisted by his son, Brennan Baldwin.
Last year the Hornets went 2-10-3 with a very young squad. It’ll be another young team with only four seniors listed on the varsity roster.
“We had to go through the school of hard knocks, but battled every game,” said Mike Baldwin.
Despite their struggle to pick up wins, they had three players named All-Conference last season. They lost their leading scorer, Franck Djalla, to graduation last spring, but retain most of their important players.
Besides Djalla, the remaining 10 starters return for this year. They’re already proving their improvement from last year by starting this season 1-1-1. They’ve been playing together for three seasons and the boys are really starting to show good form on the pitch.
They started the season with a tough 4-0 loss against Sartell/St. Stephen, but have scored 10 goals in their last two games going 1-0-1 with an 8-2 win over Hutchinson and a 2-2 overtime draw against Hutchinson.
Junior Andrew Lange had a hat-trick in their win over Hutchinson. Sophomore Landon Priest, junior Zach Cypull, freshman Will Priest, junior Evan Gerwing and junior Austin Brethorst all had goals in their win as well.
Last year the most goals they scored in a single game was three, twice. Once in a 6-3 loss to St. Francis and the other a 3-3 draw against Chisago Lakes in back-to-back games.
They expected to be a stronger side this year and they haven’t disappointed in that aspect so far this season. They’re hungry to show their improvement and want to be in contention for the Mississippi 8 this year after finishing seventh last year, going just 1-5-2 in conference play last year. A 1-0 win against North Branch was their only conference victory last year. It was their second win a row after they beat St. Paul Johnson 2-1 for their first win of the season.
Their first win didn’t come until Saturday, Sept. 11 last season, so to get one right away in Aug. this season should give the team a confidence boost.
