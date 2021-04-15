Big Lake boys lacrosse: win or learn

Big Lake boys lacrosse head coach Brad Weber has been coaching for eight years now.
The seniors this season are Jordan Bagne and Nick Merten.
The captains are Nick Merten, Jack Beckstrom, and Jacob Polacec.
Weber is assisted by Jason Snoddy and managers Sierra Ledesma, Madison Svien, and Allie Thompson.
Though the team hasn’t been together since 2019, they’ll still be familiar with each other because many athletes are returning to the field.
“Twelve of the returning players played a significant amount in 2019,” Weber said. “Despite being a rough year as a first year varsity program, we felt like we were gaining ground as the 2019 regular season closed. Depth will be our issue this year. We have some good, younger athletes on the team, and we are going to focus on getting them prepared to contribute as quickly as possible.”
Weber predicts that Chisago Lakes, Monticello, and Becker will all be tough teams to beat this season. He only has two options for his team this spring.
“We are going to win or we are going to learn,” Weber said.
Over all he wants his team to have fun and embrace everything that was taken away from them in 2020.
“This is a big deal for all of the kids, especially the seniors,” Weber said. ‘Not to take away from the 2020 graduates, but this class of 2021 has had it tougher. They’ve dealt with the total loss of last spring, school in hybrid or distance for most of this year, and fall and winter sports seasons cut short. Now we get to go back outside and hopefully give all of these players a little more sense of normalcy.”
The first game is on Tuesday, April 20 against Chisago Lakes at 6 p.m.
“I expect that we’ll see some flashes of brilliance at times and that we’ll show our inexperience at times as well,” Weber said. “We are taking the approach of being very open with the team on the areas we have to get better at, and our early season games will simply help us adjust our practice approach for the remainder of the season. We expect to be playing our best lacrosse of the year by mid-May.”
