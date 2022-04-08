Brad Weber and the Big Lake boys lacrosse team will be co-oping with Princeton for the upcoming season. They will field another young team as they continue to rebuild from 2020. Weber has been the coach for three years and is assisted by Jason Snoddy.
Big Lake only has four upperclassmen total on the entire roster, so it’ll be another year of gaining experience as they go into their second year of their rebuild, “we took our lumps against the better conference opponents that we faced, however, there were also stretches in games where we looked like we could be successful if we can learn to be a little bit more patient and focus on controlling the tempo of the game. Those are the things that we will look to improve on this year and as our core players age and mature in the program,” stated Weber.
Last season was tough as they won just once and lost in the section play-in game to Monticello. They also lost their go-to player from last season, Nick Merten. The Hornets also lost Jordan Bagne, Jacob Bahe, Jeremy Phyle, Trenten Rupar and Tyler Schmitt to graduation. Merten is currently playing lacrosse at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.
The Hornets are particularly young at the back end, with sophomores poised to play the majority of the minutes in the defensive zone. Trajan Mussehl will be the starting goalie. Tyler Olson, Domenick Schuck, and Jack Christensen will be on defense in front of Mussehl.
Sophomores Cade Fagen and Declan Weber are the leaders of the midfielders. Sophomore Cash McCrone will be part of the attack group. There are only two seniors in the starting lineup, Jacob Polacec at the long middle stick position and Tyler Heyen as an attacker.
Big Lake will be getting some reinforcements from Princeton to hopefully help bring in some more experience. There are also some kids who have varsity experience in other sports, so that helps from an athletic standpoint.
“We’ve got a good core of players that work well together and don’t get down on each other. That’ll be key because we will have some ups and downs, the big thing is sticking together and working with each other to get better. Our big weakness will be our inexperience, but there’s only one way to address that,” stated Weber.
Given their record from last season, their primary goal is to see improvements from last year’s squad. Both the offensive and defensive coordinators return so they’ll be able to refine how they want to play, instead of starting from square one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.