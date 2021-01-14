The Big Lake boys basketball team has had become accustomed to chane. So when COVID-19 regulations were implemented, they were ready for whatever changes they needed to make.
That includes the boys adapting to their third head coach in three years.Tom Critchley is Big Lake’s new head coach. He’s been coaching for 33 years and looks to bring every ounce of knowledge to the Big Lake squad.
His assistant coaches are Chuck McConville, Tyler Halverson, Sam Dokkebakken, and Nick Schaub.
The team captains this year are Jack Iverson, Wyatt Windhorst, and Will Boeckman.
Seniors this year are Iverson, Windhorst, Boeckman, Tre Gordy, Tyler Beach, Mitchell Spanier, and Isaac Flicker.
Coach Critchley said he has set a goal to be competitive in every game and to be a top-three seed in the section.
“We have great kids, we have some players who have a lot of experience, rebounding,” Critchley said. “Our weakness is we will need to adjust to a new system and are looking form more consistent guard play and outside shooting to spread the floor.”
In the first game of the season on Thursday, Jan. 14, Big Lake will take on Delano.
“Our first game we open with defending section champs Delano,” Critchley said. “Until someone knocks them off they are the best. All opener’s are typically ugly and I expect this one to be no different. Our goal is to compete and get better each time out. Luckily we play back to back and will get to apply what we learn the following night.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
