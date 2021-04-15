Big Lake boys golf aims for hole-in-one

The Big Lake boys golf team is back on the green ready to take back their lost 2020 season.
The Hornet seniors this year are Isacc Flicker, Alec Anderson, Noah Hart, Noah Peterson, and Lucus Ruppelius.
Bill Miller has been coaching the Big Lake boys varsity golf team for five years and coached the junior varsity team for seven years before that.
“The team goal is to get to the second day of sections,” Miller said. “We have some experience coming back from two years ago such as, Tyler Anderson, Ryker Stukenholtz, and Henry Knier.”
Miller has high hopes for his team this season. He thinks the lack of a season last year will motivate the boys to give 100 percent effort.
“Hopefully we stay in the top three as a team in the Mississippi 8 conference,” Miller said. “The team is eager to get out and play some golf.
Friday, April 16 is the first meet of the year for the Big Lake, weather permitting, at the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley.
