It’s Todd Trutna’s third season as head coach of Big Lake’s cross country teams. Trutna is assisted by Andy Noble, Jean Hagberg and Steve Leuer.
Last year was one for the record books for the Hornets. The boys won the last Milaca Mega Meet, defended their Mississippi 8 conference title, won the section 5AA title and capped it all off with a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state title. They competed against rival (and preseason number five team at class AA) and MSHSL state runner-ups Monticello seven times and beat them six times.
Owen Layton, Kade Layton, Christian Noble, and Jack Leuer were named All-Conference and All-State last season and David Guyse and Tanon Jacobson were named All-Conference honor mentions.
The Hornets lost Noble to graduation, who is now attending South Dakota State University on a wrestling scholarship.
Alton Ahamed and Gavin Flavin are two freshmen that both had very strong middle school seasons last year and are already making an impact this season as top seven guys in their home invite to start the season.
“Even though our varsity squad will only have two to three seniors on it, the squad has a lot of experience. That experience is in tough meets. This team knows what it is to run in close meets and not panic. We have run very consistently in the past, and we look for that to continue this year,” said Trutna.
That experience is already showing off as Big Lake is 1-0 at meets winning their home invite back on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They beat second place Monticello by seven points.
As the preseason number one in class AA, expectations are high once again for the Hornets. The key will not to be complacent and remaining healthy while maintaining their strong worth ethic.
Big Lake is projected to defend their conference title once again. Monticello remains their top competitor with Becker being much improved as well. The conference meet will be at Cambridge-Isanti this season.
Junior Owen Layton is looking to be the first Hornet cross country runner to qualify for the state tournament four separate times. Last year he tied the record at three on their state title team.
