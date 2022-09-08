Hornets letter winners cross country 2022

The 2022 Big Lake Hornets boys cross country returning letter-winners, L-R: David Guyse, Carter Erickson, Jack Leuer, Kade Layton, Owen Layton, Tanon Jacobson and Luke Hugo.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’s Todd Trutna’s third season as head coach of Big Lake’s cross country teams. Trutna is assisted by Andy Noble, Jean Hagberg and Steve Leuer.

Last year was one for the record books for the Hornets. The boys won the last Milaca Mega Meet, defended their Mississippi 8 conference title, won the section 5AA title and capped it all off with a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state title. They competed against rival (and preseason number five team at class AA) and MSHSL state runner-ups Monticello seven times and beat them six times.

