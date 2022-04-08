Loren Holthaus returns for his second year as head coach of Big Lake baseball. Holthaus is assisted by Tony Trudeau and Ryan Prom John Cusick (JV) and Tyler Halverson (ninth grade).
They were 12-11 last season with a senior heavy roster. It was an inconsistent team that could beat anybody they played, but lost to some teams they shouldn’t have at their talent level. They beat Becker in sections but were eliminated after losses to Sauk Rapids and St. Francis.
Will Boeckman was a senior on last year’s team that is playing baseball at St. Mary’s.
It’s going to be a group of players that are new to the varsity level. A team that needs to improve with the bat to be as consistent as Holthaus wants to be might struggle at the plate with their inexperience. However there are some year-round players that should help the offense out.
Among those are sophomore Isaiah Terlinden, who will be doing a lot of pitching, Collins Skaug will be pitching and playing outfield and Keenan Hjermstad will be catching and pitching.
St. Francis and Princeton look to be the teams to beat early. Holthaus always wants to have high expectations for his team and hopes to battle for a top two spot in the section. His philosophy is to have fun and get better everyday. He says if they can do the first two that winning usually follows naturally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.