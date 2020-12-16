Big Lake and Monticello volleyball teams earn athletic and academic conference awards

The Monticello and Big Lake volleyball teams ended the season with many accomplishments. Both athletic and academic.
Big Lake went 3-8 this season.
“Honestly, the girls were just so very thankful to play this season,” Big Lake Head Coach Alisha Brust said. “The 5th place finish was a little disappointing, only because quite a few of the matches that we lost were close matches against teams that we matched up well against. We definitely played our best volleyball at the end of the season, beating North Branch in 3, along with a 5 set win against Buffalo on the last night of the season. We couldn’t ask for a better way to end the season than that.”
The Hornets’ Olivia Stockham topped the chart as the number three Mississippi 8 All Conference member as a junior outside hitter.
“Olivia is a very versatile volleyball player,” Brust said. “She has had varsity playing experience since 8th grade, and we are excited to have her around for one more season next year. She has a great athletic mindset, bounces back quickly from mistakes, and just loves the game of volleyball. Olivia had to play multiple positions this season due to Covid, and she did well at all of them. She played setter/right side hitter, outside, and has even played as a middle in the past. She makes the biggest impact on the outside as both a defensive player and a hitter. She has a high volleyball IQ and moves the ball around the court. It is very seldom she makes the same mistake more than once. I think my favorite quality about Olivia is her coachability and willingness to play anywhere on the court to help out the team. She’s hoping to play volleyball in college, so she is constantly looking at ways to better herself on the court.”
Big Lake did tremendously in their classes and earned the second highest team gpa in the conference and a Gold Award with a gpa of 3.70.
“We are proud of the girls and how hard they work in school,” Brust said. They really have to work to balance school, sports, jobs, social life, and family. Time management is a huge skill that will last them the rest of their lives.”
Monticello made history and went undefeated 8-0 in the conference. The Magic athletes took the eighth through 11th slots on the All Conference Members list out of 15 athletes.
Monticello Head Coach Beth Modaff boasted the accomplishment. Even though the season was strange, they still played the same amount of regular season games to take the conference title.
“It’s thrilling and rewarding to be conference champions for the first time in school history, especially with an undefeated 8-0 record,” Modaff said. “During a normal conference schedule, we play a single round robin schedule, which would be seven matches, so even though this year looked different, we can feel completely confident in our conference championship as we actually played more conference matches than we would have in a regular year.”
Megan Wetter earned a spot as a junior middle hitter.
“Megan is a dominant attacker,” Modaff said. “Middle blockers are often looked at more as defensive players than offensive threats, but Megan was our greatest offensive threat as well, taking more swings than any other player. What is most rewarding to see over the last year is how much Megan has grown as a teammate and leader. She is always encouraging her teammates, and she now demands the big swings when the game is on the line and is confident and brave enough to take that responsibility on herself and really own it just when her team needs her to do so.”
Madelyn Huschka took the next slot as senior libero. She also received the defensive MVP award.
“Maddy has been an integral part of our defense for the past three years,” Modaff said. “She is an incredible communicator, and you can always hear her talking to her teammates and giving valuable information. Her quickness and ability to anticipate, rather than react, set her apart, and she is a player who stands out to other coaches, players and spectators.”
Huschka leads the team
in digs and serve receptions. Over the eight match conference season she only had two serve reception errors and the highest passing accuracy of any player in the conference.
Samantha Cotter made the all conference list as senior outside hitter.
“Sam is a versatile team player and the hardest worker you will find anywhere,” Modaff said. “Over the course of her time with our team, we have asked Sam to fill several different roles, and she is always willing to do whatever she is asked. This season, we moved Sam to the right side primarily, and she was a major contributor to our team both offensively and defensively in that role.”
Cotter was the Magic’s most effective server leading the team in aces.
And Hally Holker earned a spot as junior setter.
“Hally has been in our program for five years now, and watching her grow into a brave and kind leader has been an incredible privilege,” Modaff said. “She is resilient, and we can’t wait to see her comeback next season. She not only runs the offense but also brings a sense of calm intensity to the court for our team. She has the ability to help her team focus and stay steady.”
She was still one of the conference leaders in multiple categories even though she suffered two separate injuries. She had the best assists/set average at 8.13.
Modaff went on to list every single player on her varsity roster and how they contributed to this years’ success. She stresses the importance of playing as one unit to accomplish the big stuff.
The Monticello volleyball team is losing seniors Huschka, Cotter, Brooke Bauer, and Mya Brion next season but the Magic looks to come back stronger than ever and keep up the Mississippi 8 conference success.
The team came in fifth place over all for team gpa’s. The Magic earned a Gold Award with a gpa of 3.61.
“Being a part of Monticello Volleyball means you are committing to being a young person of excellent character,” Modaff said. “This absolutely includes your focus as a student-athlete, and being disciplined in this area is an expectation.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
