Big Lake alumni softball tourney

Top row: Travis Palm, Josh Daiker, Adam Miller, Kory Kreager, Taylor Otto, Joe Rathmanner and Matt Loegering. Bottom row: Sam Dokkebakken, Tyler Halverson, Jake Geroux, Brian Larson, Mason Loegering, and Micah Loegering.

 Photo provided

13 Big Lake alumni took first place in the fifth annual Minnesota State Alumni Softball Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23.

They beat out 24 other teams to take the grand prize of $1,000. The prize money was donated to the Big Lake’s athletic department.

The athletic department split the money between baseball and boys and girls golf teams, according to Big Lake’s Activities Director Jared Matson.

Load comments