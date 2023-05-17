The Minnesota State High School League Adapted Bowling state tournament was on Friday, May 12 at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park. Monticello sent 15 student-athletes to the state tournament.
Bella Angell (singles, doubles), Peyton Mossman (singles, doubles), Braydon Onchuck (singles, doubles), Brianna Parks (doubles), Lorena Maldonando singles, doubles), Lizzie Towner singles, doubles), Erin Garaghty (singles), Savanna Mueller Kendrick (singles, doubles), Ava Zetah (singles), AJ Joseph (singles), Macro DeJesus Cuevas (singles), Logan Sinclair (doubles), Jenna Kingstedt (singles, doubles), Courtney Mogere (singles), and Holden Hout (doubles) all got to compete in the tournament.
Four Monticello bowlers finished in the top 10 of their respective divisions and earned medals.
Angell was the state champion in the Girls Physical Impaired Division with a score of 469. Angell joins; Travis Stokes (2006), Jessica Kallinen (2014), John Tykarskie (2015), and Carson Dehmer (2017) as the fifth state champion in program history.
Garaghty, saved her best for last as she dropped her best score of the season (436) to earn fourth place in the Girls Cognitive Impaired Division. Kingstedt, (431) finished in a tie for seventh place in the Girls Autism Spectrum Division. Onchuck (410) finished ninth in the Boys Physical Impaired Division.
Other singles finishers were; Mogere (11th, ASD), Towner (T-12th, CI),Mueller Kendrick (T-12th, CI, Maldonado (22nd, CI), Joseph (25th, CI), Zetah (28th, CI), DeJesus Cuevas (29th, CI), and Mossman (30th, PI).
Monti had two duo pairings finish in the top 10 as well. Sinclair and Mueller Kendrick finished seventh in the CI division. And Hout and Kingstedt finished eighth in the ASD division. Maldonado and Towner (25th, CI), Onchuck and Angell (25th, PI), and Parks and Mossman (31st, PI) also scored.
