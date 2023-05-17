Bella Angell

Bella Angell with her state tournament medal. 

 Terri Miller / Monticello High School

The Minnesota State High School League Adapted Bowling state tournament was on Friday, May 12 at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park. Monticello sent 15 student-athletes to the state tournament.

Bella Angell (singles, doubles), Peyton Mossman (singles, doubles), Braydon Onchuck (singles, doubles), Brianna Parks (doubles), Lorena Maldonando singles, doubles), Lizzie Towner singles, doubles), Erin Garaghty (singles), Savanna Mueller Kendrick (singles, doubles), Ava Zetah (singles), AJ Joseph (singles), Macro DeJesus Cuevas (singles), Logan Sinclair (doubles), Jenna Kingstedt (singles, doubles), Courtney Mogere (singles), and Holden Hout (doubles) all got to compete in the tournament.

Monticello adapted bowling medals

The four individual medalists for Monticello at the MSHSL Adapted Bowling state tournament; Erin Garaghty, Jenna Kinstedt, Bella Angell and Braydon Onchuck.
