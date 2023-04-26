It’s that time of the year again, NFL Draft season. The first round of the NFL Draft takes place on Thursday evening. As a Vikings fan, there are two scenarios I’d be particularly happy with. It all depends on the route the Vikings decide to take.
The 2022 draft is the opposite of the 23 draft. The 22 draft had a deep crop of elite WR prospects but lacked the elite QBs. Only one QB went in the first round of last year’s draft compared to six WR. And they were all taken between the eighth and 18th pick. Kenny Pickett, the only first-round QB was taken 20th overall, after all the first-round WR.
The 2023 draft could see as many as five QBs get taken in round one and one of them is going to be the top overall selection. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and potentially Hendon Hooker could all be first-round signal callers.
On one hand for MN, there’s the all-in answer. It seems like the less likely scenario because Kirk Cousins has yet to be extended and the 2023 season is his last under contract for the purple. But inside that hand is Ohio State wide receiver prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s easily the top WR prospect in the draft in my opinion.
Whereas last year Drake London, Garrett Wilson and a healthy Jameson Williams were fighting to be the top-picked rookie WR last year, I’d be shocked if JSN wasn’t the first WR off the board on Thursday evening.
JSN would be the ideal partner to pair as a deadly one-two punch with Justin Jefferson. Besides Kansas City (who has Patrick Mahomes) nearly all of the top teams in the NFL have elite WR combos.
The Bengals have Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Eagles have AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. The 49ers have maybe the best all-around supporting cast ever assembled with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to throw to. The Bills were hoping Gabe Davis would be Stefon Diggs’ Robin after his four-touchdown game in the playoffs a couple of years ago but that didn’t come to fruition. The Cowboys had Amari Cooper to pair with Ceedee Lamb and recently acquired Brandin Cooks to rectify that mistake. Even Michael Gallup has been more than suitable when he is healthy.
The point is, nearly all the top contenders have that elite one-two combo that the Vikings desperately need if they want to keep up with the rest of the NFL. The in-season acquisition of TJ Hockenson was a much-needed boost, but Jettas needs a running mate and Hockenson doesn’t quite fill that role.
JSN would fill that role and give ole Kirky Boy one more shiny toy to play with. Not to mention that, but if Cousins couldn’t put it all together with JJ, JSN and TJ? That would definitely be the last straw.
On the other hand, is more of the rebuild route. Somebody I’ve been high on since last September and somebody that the Vikings are currently rumored to be in on is Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
Richardson is about as raw of a prospect as one can be, but he has generational physical tools and is the fourth youngest prospect overall in this draft. He started as a redshirt sophomore for the Gators this season and had his ups and downs, but the talent he flashed is immense.
He would be the young franchise-level QB prospect that Vikings fans have been longing for since 1961. Richardson set the NFL combine on fire. At 6’4” and 244 lbs. he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and unleashed an absolute cannon of an arm.
Now the Vikings would have to trade up for either one of these prospects but the pros far outweigh the cons. If the Vikings don’t trade up, Zay Flowers and Hendon Hooker are two guys I would keep an eye on for similar reasons.
He’s essentially a complete 180 from Cousins, something I know a lot of Vikings fans would appreciate. He’s supremely talented but immensely raw. A year of sitting behind Cousins and getting coached by Kevin O’Connell could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Richardson. And if he puts it all together, exactly what the Vikings ordered as well.
