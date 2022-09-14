Ty Brouwer Monti cross country

Junior Ty Brouwer approaches the finish line at Bertram Park. Brouwer finished in fourth, Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello cross country hosted 11 other schools at their home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. It was perfect weather for running. Average temperature without any precipitation to worry about and mostly clear skies.

Boys Head Coach Dave Wik thinks the boys were a little too gassed up for their home invite and burnt themselves out as a whole too early, “we ran well, but probably got out a little hot, aggressive on our home course. You’re never going to fault kids for being aggressive so I think we can make some adjustments down the road, but it was a good day.”

Meah Morris Monti cross country

Freshman Meah Morris finished Monticello’s home invite in 20:33.2 (14th), Saturday, Sept. 10.

