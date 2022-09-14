Monticello cross country hosted 11 other schools at their home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. It was perfect weather for running. Average temperature without any precipitation to worry about and mostly clear skies.
Boys Head Coach Dave Wik thinks the boys were a little too gassed up for their home invite and burnt themselves out as a whole too early, “we ran well, but probably got out a little hot, aggressive on our home course. You’re never going to fault kids for being aggressive so I think we can make some adjustments down the road, but it was a good day.”
Their times are still ahead of where they were last year at this time so the boys remain in good shape as a top two team in the conference.
As a team, Monticello finished three points behind Becker, who won the meet. Becker finished with a team time of 1:28:36.2 while Monticello was just behind them at 1:27:59.8.
Noah Mahoney finished second with a time of 16:04.2. Ty Brouwer finished in fourth at 17:18.2. Paul Fasen (17:56.1) finished in 13th. Chris Falk (18:08.2) finished in 16th. Jack Geislinger (18:33.1) finished in 17th. Ezra Brouwer (18:44.3) finished in 23rd and Sameer Gupta (18:51.1) finished in 25th to round out the boys’ times.
The girls fell to a similar fate. Becker girls won the girls meet with a team score of 54 and a time of 1:43:32.5. Monticello was right behind them at 59 points and a team time of 1:44:04.8.
Overall it was a good meet for the Magic and girls Head Coach Gail Grieme was happy with how they performed, “we brought our times down and we had some PR’s. Their hard work is paying off and we’ll continue to work hard and keep improving each meet.”
Grieme says they’re ahead of where they were last year at this point and they look forward to competing against the other teams in the conference to see how they stack up.
Isabel Mahoney (19:17.1) finished second only to Isabel Schmitz (18:57.2) of Hutchinson, the 2021 individual state champion in class AA. Josey Nygaard (20:23.6) finished in 12th. Meah Morris (20:33.2) finished in 14th. Alexis Rimmer (21:34.6) finished in 19th. Hope Guertin (22:16.2) finished in 27th. Makenna Lutes (22:31.2) finished 31st and Anabella Witschen (23:28.5) came in 42nd place to cap off the girls’ times.
Boys and girls cross country’s next meet is on Thursday at Little Falls Golf Course starting at 4 p.m. Next Thursday, Sept. 22 they run at Buffalo Heights Golf Course, also at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.