Becker/Big Lake boys hockey ties Vikings 6-6

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles and North Branch Vikings fought to a 6-6 tie after a scoreless overtime period Friday, Feb. 12 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Becker/Big Lake Head Coach Zach Barzee didn’t mind the outcome.
“Against a team like North Branch, it feels really good to end in a tie,” Barzee said.
Tyler Schmitt put the Eagles on the board just 30 seconds into the game with an unassisted goal.
North Branch’s Brady Verdon tied the game at the 8:34 mark.
Eight minutes later the Eagles retook the lead when Austin Barzee fed Jack Beckstrom the puck for a goal and a 2-1.
With a minute left in the first period North Branch’s Tucker Sachs tied the game at 2-2.
Jacob Bahe took passes from Schmitt and Trenten Rupar for the Eagles’ only goal of the second period at the 9:20 mark. North Branch scored two goals in the next three minutes to hold a 4-3 lead at the close of the second period.
Bahe scored another goal to kick off the third period with assists going to Schmitt and Ethan Tobako.
Seven minutes into the third period North Branch scored to take a5-4 lead..
The Eagles score twice in the next two minutes.
Luke Ruppelius scored with an assist going to Schmitt.
Beckstrom scored with assists going to Eli Scheideman and Austin Barzee.
The Eagles held a 6-5 lead with six minutes left in the game.
With two minutes left in the game, North Branch’s Sachs completed the hat trick to tie the game 6-6.
Becker/Big Lake couldn’t take back the lead before the final buzzer rang.
In overtime, neither team scored, resulting in a final score of 6-6.
“If we could have limited our penalties a bit more and if we could have capitalized on more power play opportunities it’s possible that we could have won the game, Barzee said. “Our goaltending was great. Our players worked really hard and we were able to put pucks in the net.”
Eagle goalie Alec Anderson had 39 saves in the net and a .867 save percentage for the night.
Tuesday coverage:
The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team fell to Cambridge-Isanti in overtime on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Bluejackets scored first in the opening period with 6:20 on the clock. The Eagles responded about six minutes later with a goal by Ethan Tobako off of the power play and an assist from Tyler Schmitt to close out the first period.
In the second period Cambridge-Isanti scored it’s second goal of the night bringing the score to 2-1 and Becker/Big Lake trailing.
In the third period Eagles Tobako and Luke Bordson scored with assists going to Austin Barzee and Schmitt.
Cambridge-Isanti scored one more goal, bringing the game to a tie 3-3. The final buzzer went off bringing the teams to play in over time.
Cambridge-Isanti score about four minutes into overtime and won 4-3.
Goalie Alec Anderson had 32 saves for the night and a save percentage of .905.
The Eagles are focusing on improving every game and not putting pressure on a win or a loss.
“They were very happy with the results,” Barzee said. “When we played North Branch last month we lost 2-8 so I think many of the players didn’t expect we’d have a chance at this competitive of a game. I told them before the game I thought they had a chance at winning.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
