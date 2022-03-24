Monticello girls basketball had a fantastic season. The team increased its win total to 13, after winning just three games the year prior.
After a tough start, the Magic won seven of their last 12 games and made an improbable run to the section title game against Becker.
The Magic had been picked to finish last in its section.
One of the unheralded heroes of that run was Assistant Coach Bruce Balder-Lanoue. The girls started their section run with a home win over St. Francis. Their next test was a 19-8 Chisago Lakes squad that only lost four games to M8 teams all season, two of those to Becker.
Junior guards Olivia Hanson (23) and Lily Manning (17) combined for 40 points to upset the Wildcats 59-57 in overtime on Saturday, March 5 to give them their ninth loss on the year ending their season. The Magic advanced to the section final against the defending state champions. Their run stopped there, but they accomplished a lot just to get there and improved vastly over the course of the season.
Balder-Lanoue was named section 5AAA Assistant Coach of the Year for their incredible run and was thrilled with how the Magic improved over the course of the season, “last year we had kind of a tough year. We only had three wins on the year. I thought this year we improved more than any other team that I have really been around my whole time here in Monticello,” Balder-Lanoue said.
The girls improved markedly over the season and played a fun brand of basketball to watch as well. With Just two seniors in Katelyn Lindberg and Lexie Anderson it was a young squad that played up-tempo. It’s a tough brand of basketball to play, but the girls really bought in over the course of the season and the improvements they made from day one against Mound Westonka to their final game against Becker was conspicuous.
Not one for individual praise, Balder-Lanoue was quick to credit the entire team for his award “the fact that we had a good section run is probably the reason why I was named that. I kind of feel like (Jocelyn) Hoselton and I were co-winners. I feel like Jocelyn and I both do a lot for the program and helping Craig (Geyen). I got the recognition, but I feel like it’s kind of a shared award. Any time as a coach when you win an award, it’s because the team did better than what people thought you were going to do. It always comes back to the team. They played well and as a coach you maybe get the accolades for it, but it’s really more our girls did well,” Balder-Lanoue humbly said.
It was the first year the Magic ran more of an up-tempo style, partially due to their general lack of size comparatively, so Balder-Lanoue and co. are convinced that there’s room for even more growth as they bring a large part of their core back into next season.
Head Coach Craig Geyen values everything that Balder-Lanoue brings to the table, “Bruce is willing to help breakdown film and give suggestions to things that he sees. He helps during practice with whatever is asked of him. He gives great input and suggestions throughout practice, games, and the season. Whatever is asked of Bruce, he is willing to do,” stated Geyen.
“For me it has been fun to go from a player under coach Balder-Lanoue to working alongside him. I can’t thank him enough for all that he does. He is a big part of our program. We have three outstanding assistant coaches that I am very thankful for and lucky to have,” Geyen added.
Balder-Lanoue moved to Monticello in the 90’s and worked his way from assistant to head coach of the boys team in 1999. He coached the Magic for about a decade and a half before he took a little break prior to returning as an assistant coach for the boys once again. It all came full circle when three years ago he moved over to the girls side to be an assistant for Head Coach Craig Geyen, who played under Balder-Lanoue when he was head coach for the boys team.
The 2022 section 5AAA Assistant Coach of the Year loves spending time around the team, “it’s been really fun to coach with Craig (Geyen) and Jocelyn (Hoselton) and Trevor (Bautch),” said Balder-Lanoue. “I just feel like the staff is a really fun group,” he added.
Among several players that Balder-Lanoue pointed out that really showed growth over the course of the year was starting eighth grade point guard Samantha Voll. “We knew she was going to be an important piece and I think she played even better than we thought. In the past I think teams were really able to pressure us a bit and this year that was hard to do with her and some of the other girls we have that handle the ball,” said Balder-Lanoue.
Voll made strides all year in cutting down on turnovers and helping execute their offense in the half court and was a big part in their ability to get out on the break and really push the pace. Voll, Hanson, Manning, Lindberg and later in the year, junior Sophia Haase were all able to handle the ball and made it tough for teams to pressure the Magic. That was a big part in their growth as a team. All those girls, besides Lindberg, will be back for the Magic next season as well.
“I feel like we’re pretty set in that regard. We kind of became un-pressable with the people that we had. It was really hard for teams to do that to us. It kind of reminded me of the boys side when they had Matt Todd,” Balder-Lanoue mentioned.
Some other girls Balder-Lanoue named were Hanson, Lindberg and Manning. “You add some returning players that stepped up and really improved their game too. Liv Hanson, Kate (Lindberg), and Lily Manning. Those girls had all played some in the past years and I thought they all played pretty good as the year went on,” said Balder-Lanoue.
Hanson led the Magic with 356 points this season in 29 games (12.3 points per game) after scoring 171 her sophomore season. Lindberg was a Swiss Army knife, doing everything for the Magic including handling the ball and being a force on defense as the only starting senior. Manning nearly doubled her scoring average from last season and brought some much needed sharpshooting that helped space the floor for Hanson and Voll to drive through the lane.
The front court for the Magic made strides too. A tad undersized with Sonja Olson clocking in at 5’10 and Miranda Smith and Graycee Roubinek being listed at 5’11”, it was a front court rotation that had to guard larger players all season. Despite their lack of size, Balder-Lanoue complimented them on their ability to play solid defense.
It’s a really well prepared team and that’s an advantage they have over other teams they face. Balder-Lanoue credits Geyen for the countless hours he spends making sure the Magic are fully prepared for every team they face.
Joining the coaching staff with plenty of experience, Balder-Lanoue just tries to help the girls become the best players and people they can be. It’s safe to say he’s doing quality work, helping the team make a big jump adding 10 wins to their total from the previous year, but of course he gives full credit to the team and the people around him.
Having mentioned he felt as it was essentially a co-award with Hoselton, Balder-Lanoue was quick to mention all that she helps bring to the table, “I think we really complement each other. She and I are both really passionate about basketball. She was a head coach and now I think we’re both at the point in our lives where being an assistant is where we want to be. We’ve done the head coach thing and know the amount of work Craig Geyen has to put in. We both love the game and as a woman she maybe sees things the girls are going through better than Craig and I. I think we make a pretty good team and we’re all really excited for next year,” Balder-Lanoue said.
The Monticello girls basketball team is a well-oiled machine that gets along really well and you can tell that everybody is trying to lift each other up all the time. The bench is always getting excited for the girls on the floor, whoever it may be at the time.
Fueled by having just three wins during the 2020-21 season, Balder-Lanoue credits the girls putting in work during last offseason to improve on that. After advancing to the section final this year, Balder-Lanoue expects the girls to have that same hunger this offseason to get even better.
The girls finished the season 13-16, 7-7 in the Mississippi 8, good for fourth in the standings. It’s a matter of doing those same things this offseason to jump up into the upper echelon of teams in the conference, which essentially makes up the core of teams in their section as well.
“It’s a matter of can we do the same thing this offseason? Can we still have that same hunger because we had some success? Hopefully we don’t just rest on it and we go into the summertime with the same motivation we had last year,” said Balder-Lanoue.
With only losing two seniors, it’ll be largely the same core next season, but with another year of experience. And with Geyen running a deep rotation, there’s plenty of opportunity for others to step up and bring the Magic to new heights in year two of the run-and-gun Magic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.