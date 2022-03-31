All the greats have that inner drive that makes them want to be great. They push themselves to the limit every single day in an effort to be the absolute best competitor they can be. And that is no different than for Big Lake senior Christian Noble.
The first thing people mention when talking about Noble is his supreme work ethic that is truly second to none. Nobody works harder than Noble does and the proof is on the wall inside the wrestling room at Big Lake High School.
He loves competing at all different things, whether that be spike ball, disc golf, running, or obviously wrestling. After all, Noble is a three time state champion on the wrestling mat.
As a kid, Noble was always active and played sports to help fuel that tenacious drive to be the best. “I always had a lot of energy as a kid,” Noble said. “My dad was a gym teacher, so obviously he was into athletics. He introduced me to a lot of activities,” Noble added.
Having a grandpa that wrestled, it was in his blood. He started in kindergarten and never looked back.
And it all starts with that work ethic.
“He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been around a lot of wrestlers and he just does the extra and beyond. He wants to make sure nobody is working harder than him,” said assistant wrestling coach Justin Nelson.
That sentiment was echoed by Matt Nelson, another Big Lake assistant wrestling coach, “he’s got a work ethic I’ve never seen before. I spent six years in college and I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as he does,” Matt Nelson said.
Noble appreciates all his coaches, from youth wrestling up to his high school coaches. He was quick to mention they all have had a hand in his development as a wrestler.
The amount of work he puts in is credited to him not wanting to lose. He wants to win more than anybody else and that’s what drives him to put in the work.
“I really hate losing. So in order to not lose, my thought process is if I work as hard as anyone else then I can win as much as possible,” said Noble.
He first got onto the varsity mat as a seventh grader. About one third through the season, he was called up from the middle school team to compete with the big boys. The move happened after he spent some time trying to bulk up and meet the minimum weight requirements.
He had five losses and got tech’d up in his eight grade season wrestling against a kid he described as the biggest kid he had ever seen in the 106 pound weight class.
One of his most memorable matches was the section final. “I was losing by three points and I was on bottom with 20 seconds left. I got a reversal and put him to his back and pinned him,” said Noble. He advanced to the state tournament. He won his first match at state before alternating wins and losses into the blood round and just missed placing. He used that as fuel for the years to come.
He didn’t miss placing at state again the rest of his career.
His freshman year he wrestled again at 106 pounds. He lost in the beginning of the year to a kid from Sartell, Dylan Enriquez. That fueled him even harder. He only lost one other match that season, during the semifinals at the state tournament in double overtime to a kid from Waseca.
He wrestled back to the third place match and got a pin against the same kid he got tech’d up against in his eighth grade year. That would turn to a common theme for Noble, nobody got him twice. In fact, he only lost one more match the rest of his career.
“I really kicked it up in practice. I was able to wrestle with one of my coaches, Justin Nelson. Having him in the room really helped me. Also, Nolan Reiter came into the room as a freshman when I was a sophomore. He’s always been a great partner,” said Noble. There were plenty of others he credited with helping him as well.
His sophomore year he moved up to the 113 pound weight class. “Sophomore year was really fun. We went to Big Bear, that was fun. I wrestled pretty well in that tournament and I made it to state again that year,” Noble said.
He ran the gauntlet that year, winning all of his matches and was named state champion for the first time. “I worked really hard that year. My goal was to be undefeated and win the state title,” said Noble.
His junior year he went undefeated again, this time at 120 pounds, for the second straight year. Due to covid, they weren’t able to participate in any big tournaments, but he battled his way through to the state tournament final once again.
He had a close call in the semifinals, but came away with a narrow victory to advance to the finals.
“I wrestled against Reid Nelson. A guy that I wrestled a lot in youth. I was able to get him to his back and pin him,” said Noble. That was for his second straight state championship.
Fresh off a state title with the Hornets’ cross country team this fall, Noble got right back to work on the mat en route to his third straight state title. All he does is win.
For his senior season, Noble wrestled in the 126 pound weight class.
“It was a good season. It was really fun. We went to Rumble on the Red and I was able to wrestle somebody that is going to be my teammate in college, so that was really fun. We wrestled in some smaller tournaments. At St. Michael I was able to wrestle against a really good wrestler, Landon Robideau. I had a really good match with him, I think it was 4-2 and I think he was the state champion at triple A,” said Noble.
Robideau was indeed the state champion in class AAA at 126 pounds.
Noble and the Hornets’ goal was to advance to the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2007, but they took second in the section final against Becker. With both teams being ranked in the top five all season, Big Lake would have advanced to state as a team in pretty much any other section.
However, Noble advanced to state as an individual along with four of his teammates, including Reiter.
It was at the individual section tournament Noble lost his first match since his freshman season.
Not as aggressive as usual, Noble was leading 1-0 until the very end of the third round when he gave up two points at the buzzer. The call came literally as the clock struck triple zeros. The loss came at the hands of Tyson Charmoli from St. Francis.
“I was pretty pissed at myself. I was a little mad at the refs, but I knew I shouldn’t have let it get that close anyways to let it come down to what the refs think. I should have been able to wrestle better that entire match,” said Noble.
Noble pinned Gabe Nelson of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield in just 17 seconds to punch his ticket back to the state tournament in the second place match.
He worked harder than he ever worked over the next week heading into the state tournament.
It was destined for Noble to face off against Charmoli once again at the state tournament and predictably, he got his chance for revenge in the first place match at state.
Noble pinned his first two opponents at state in Carter Gmahl (Mora) and Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area). In the semifinals Noble blanked Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) 10-0 for a major decision. That set up his rematch against Charmoli for all the marbles.
Noble won 6-2 over Charmoli to capture his third straight state title. It was a rubber match too, as Noble had beaten Charmoli earlier in the year before sections. “I have a pretty good gas tank from all the running I do and all the hard work I put in. I knew if I could push the pace of the match that eventually I’d start to get some takedowns,” said Noble.
Charmoli got the first takedown in their final match, but Noble was comfortable knowing his strengths and abilities. That opened up the match and he was able to escape from that first takedown. The first round ended 2-1 in favor of Charmoli. Noble chose down to start the second round and was able to escape and get a takedown himself. Noble started in the down position again to begin the third round and he was able to get another takedown with about 40 seconds left and was able to ride out the win from there.
“I was feeling good in that last 40 seconds. I knew I could ride him out, so I was just trying to stay safe and not let him get a reversal. As long as I didn’t go to my back at that point I knew I was sitting good,” said Noble.
Of course, Noble was thrilled to finish off his career as a three-time state wrestling champion, “I was very excited and happy to get revenge for my loss because that still sticks. I really wanted to finish off undefeated, but I was really happy to finish off my high school career with another state championship,” expressed Noble.
Noble’s career record on the mat for Big Lake finished at 181-8.
He credits the entire wrestling room for helping him achieve all that he did. There’s a plethora of quality talent in the Big Lake wrestling room and he appreciates all those guys in that room for helping him get to where he is today.
“There’s so many studs in our room. Tyler Dehmer, Dillon Browen, Nolan (Reiter), Luke (Schumacher), my coaches, Cash Sixberry, there’s so many good guys to wrestle in that room with so many different styles. It’s a huge benefit to be able to wrestle with all those studs,” said Noble.
Big Lake wrestling Head Coach Ryan Prom was very complimentary of Noble. Not just for what he was able to accomplish, but also for how he did it, “Christian is that once in a lifetime athlete that comes through a high school. To qualify for state in three individual sports (cross country, wrestling and track and field) is unheard of in today’s high school sports makeup. Many students are focusing on their primary sport and specializing in that one sport all year. To be an All-State athlete in these three sports speaks to the athletic ability of Christian,” said Prom.
“Christian is also the most humble and kind student-athlete. He cares about all of his teammates from middle school all the way to the varsity level. If he isn’t competing in a match or race, Christian is there supporting his teammates. He is probably his teammates’ biggest fan. Christian pushes other athletes to be the best that they can be and is the type of student-athlete that younger athletes should look up to. He leads by example on and off the mat. He excels in the classroom and this is something that he is very proud of,” added Prom.
A very bright kid as well as athletic, Noble was named Academic All-State by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association and The Guillotine.
The next step for Noble (after the upcoming track and field season) is heading to South Dakota State University to wrestle for the Jackrabbits.
They were the first college to reach out to Noble on the first day colleges were able to start recruiting. That played a big part in Noble’s decision to attend SDSU.
“They seemed like they were the most invested in me and they were the ones who seemed to want me to come there the most,” said Noble. He’s excited to attend SDSU and credits them for constructing new facilities as well as the culture they’re committed to establishing as well. Those things also played a hand in his decision to commit to wrestle there.
His goals in college are to be a multiple time All-American and to hopefully of course, be a national champion. The future is bright for Noble and with all of his talent and superlative work ethic, it should surprise nobody if he is able to accomplish just that.
