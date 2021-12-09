Monticello: Carson Kolles
Senior guard Carson Kolles matched his career high scoring mark against Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 3. Kolles dropped 39 points against the Bison on a number of jumpers off the dribble. He further showcased his handle beating the zone and getting inside for a number of other buckets. Kolles scored 39 of Monticello’s 69. Nobody else reached double digits.
Big Lake: Britney Krumrei
Britney Krumrei helped the Big Lake gymnastics team finish in first place during the Elk River Invitational, their first competition of the season. Britney Krumrei scored a 9.55 to finish in first place on Vault and scored a 9.4 to finish second on Floor. She helped the Hornets finish with a team score of 143.05 to beat second place Wayzata by half a point.
