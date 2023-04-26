DECA is an organization that aims to help future entrepreneurs and business people. Students essentially pretend to be a business person in front of a panel of judges after taking a written test. There are about 60 different events a student can get a prompt for and they have to solve whatever issue the prompt arises. In other events, the student gives a pre-prepared presentation, sometimes with a group.
Monticello junior Aria Williams not only participates in DECA, she thrives. Williams first heard about DECA three years ago as a freshman. She was hesitant to join because she didn’t know anybody else in the program but ended up becoming involved after she was persuaded into attending a meeting earlier this school year.
It didn’t take her long to find success.
“It’s crazy to know that I’ve gotten this far because like, we have districts, state and then internationals,” said Williams. “When I was at districts I was like, oh, I’m probably not going to get to state so I might as well just do the best I can.”
Not only did she advance to state, but she also took it a step further.
She brought an easy-going attitude with her to state and wouldn’t you know it, she advanced once again, this time to internationals.
“All of a sudden I was going to internationals so it was definitely a huge surprise,” said Williams.
Staying calm and maintaining her composure was the key to her advancement, Not only that, but she’s having a lot of fun doing it.
The students participating in DECA have weekly meetings to begin the school year in preparation for the season. On Tuesday, Feb. 2 DECA held their district event. Before the event, Williams took a test that was one-third of her score. The other two-thirds of her score is given out by judges after her presentation.
The tests DECA presenters take are generally 100-question tests that they have 60 minutes to complete, so it’s a fast-paced environment. The questions range from rather simple multiple-choice questions to more complex scenarios.
Williams repeated that process for the state meet that took place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis. She took the test and had two more presentations in front of judges where she scored high enough to be a finalist. On the final day of state, the finalists competed against each other before an awards ceremony.
Williams’ chosen prompts vary in events like hotel management entrepreneurship, restaurant management, personal financial literacy, etc. because of a business class she had taken previously.
In one scenario Williams presented ways a bookstore owner could collaborate with a local library to drive up youth engagement levels. A strategy Williams found that judges really like is generating a pros and cons list.
The junior had one of her closest friends join her in DECA and after spending a season with the team she feels a lot closer with everybody now, “I ended up really connecting with the DECA group. Staying in a hotel together and everything was like a huge group bonding session,” said Williams.
Williams is one of about 20 kids that participate in the Monticello DECA club. 12 of which qualified for the state tournament. A relatively new chapter, the Monti DECA group is proud of how many of them advanced to state, especially compared to some of the larger chapters in the state. “I’m pretty proud to have quality over quantity here,” said Williams.
Since joining DECA not only has Williams grown on a personal level, she’s grown professionally as well.
“I’m definitely a lot more prepared to actually talk to others in a professional way. That’s one of the biggest parts (of DECA). You can’t just go off and be immature in a bad way. I mean, there’s making jokes for fun and stuff and being lighthearted but you have to present yourself in a way that the judges will actually say, ‘Yes. I would like this person as a business partner.’ So it definitely taught me how to present stuff in a more professional way,” said Williams.
Growing up as an only child, Williams was a bit shy. But now she’s more comfortable and has broken out of her shell thanks to extracurricular activities, like DECA.
There are online resources that Williams uses to study with before taking DECA exams. She also watched a lot of YouTube videos on how to prepare for different scenarios. A lot of preparation goes into these events and Williams does her studying.
“A lot of it ends up being time management. Stuff ends up being a little bit of a crunch when you actually get to the day of. Do it’s a lot of preparation of materials or studying enough or making sure you have everything you need. It can be fairly hectic, the day of, so it’s definitely worth preparing for,” explained Williams.
The future CEO earned herself a trip to the DECA International Career Development Conference that takes place this week. It’s been a bit of a wild ride in her first year of DECA but it’s not over yet.
Before leaving, Williams gave a recruitment pitch to anybody looking for a great extracurricular activity, “if anyone is interested in joining DECA, I would say definitely do it because it’s really worth it. It’s an amazing, amazing experience. And on top of that, it looks really good on a resume,” said Williams.
