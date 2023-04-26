Aria Williams
Monticello High School junior Aria Williams.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

DECA is an organization that aims to help future entrepreneurs and business people. Students essentially pretend to be a business person in front of a panel of judges after taking a written test. There are about 60 different events a student can get a prompt for and they have to solve whatever issue the prompt arises. In other events, the student gives a pre-prepared presentation, sometimes with a group.

Monticello junior Aria Williams not only participates in DECA, she thrives. Williams first heard about DECA three years ago as a freshman. She was hesitant to join because she didn’t know anybody else in the program but ended up becoming involved after she was persuaded into attending a meeting earlier this school year.

