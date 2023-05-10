Aqua Man, Jeff Hegle

Jeff Hegle is a man of many talents. The longtime St. Cloud State University swim and dive coach lives in Monticello with his wife, Christin, and three daughters, while also having served on the Monticello school board for the last 25 years. His daughter Caitlin swam the breaststroke as a junior on the SCSU swim team in 2021-22. Jeff himself is a former student-athlete for St. Cloud State and was a captain for the team in the early 1990s.
Before he was the head coach for SCSU, he was an assistant coach for two years before being hired as a teacher at Monticello Middle School. He taught special education and spent time as a co-head coach for the Monti girls’ team with Tom Cannon and an assistant coach for the boys under Dirk Westveer. On top of that, he was the head coach for the Monti club team for seven years. It was at that point the head job opened for the Huskies and he was the right man for it.
Monticello had some very successful teams under Hegle. Under his tutelage, both swim and dive teams were section champions and sent several kids to the state swim and dive championships.
It’s a bit of a funny story about how Hegle ended up back at SCSU, “they actually had a lot of turnover as the head coach there. Over the course of four years there they had three different coaches,” said Hegle.
He applied for the job the first two times it was open but wasn’t given an interview. So when it opened up for the third time he decided not to apply. After not applying initially, the assistant athletic director at SCSU reached out to Hegle and asked him to apply for the position.
“I was a finalist and I actually interviewed against my old high school coach and my old college coach,” mentioned Hegle.
Of course, St. Cloud State finally came to its senses and hired Hegle and it’s been history ever since.
When he first was named head coach for the Huskies they had some real small teams. The women’s team consisted of just about 14 or 15 girls with the men’s team having even less.
Since their numbers were so small, they weren’t very competitive at first, but boy did things change. “It’s been a challenge,” said Hegle. “But it’s my alma mater and I swam there so it’s been a process I’ve really enjoyed of building the program back to where it was.”
Comparatively, there are now 72 men and women on the team.
Under Hegle the team has improved its competitive level both regionally and nationally. Both the men’s and women’s teams now consistently rank in the top 20 nationally for Division II schools. He’s coached multiple national champion divers as well.
They’ve won several conference championships and have had over 150 All-Americans since he’s taken over. The women’s teams have won the NSIC four times in the last six years.
“I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to have a lot of outstanding young men and women that have come through the program,” said Hegle. “I’ve just been blessed. It’s been a great opportunity and I’ve had great student-athletes that are about each other and do well in school. It’s been an awesome adventure.”
Personally, Hegle has won multiple Coach of the Year awards. He was named the NSIC Coach of the Year in 2020, 2014 and 2013. In 2010 and 11 he was named the Midwestern Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.
Due to different men’s programs folding over time the men’s team has had to change conferences several times. Currently, the men swim in the GLIAC, one of the most competitive conferences in the country.
Another flex Hegle can boast about is his teams have a 98 percent graduation rate, more than double the school’s actual rate of 47 percent according to St. Cloud State University’s website.
With so many athletes on his rosters, one of Hegle’s biggest challenges is finding time for everybody to practice. During the season, the swim and dive teams practice four times a day. They have practices from 6 to 8 a.m., 8 to 10 a.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and then 4 to 6 p.m. so everybody has a chance to practice.
Current Monticello Middle School teacher Kristen Zalec actually used to swim for Hegle in Monticello and then again at SCSU. Zalec swam for both the Monticello school and club team and then signed with St. Cloud State after Hegle was hired as the head coach.
Jacob Biard, a sophomore at St. Cloud and a distance swimmer for Hegle, graduated from Monticello in 2021.
After getting the head job with St. Cloud, Hegle wanted to continue his contributions to the Monticello community and that’s why he decided to join the school board. “Since I was working crazy hours at St. Cloud State the best way for me to do that was to become a school board member,” said Hegle. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been very positive. I’ve been very fortunate to work with some really great people on the school board.”
Helge is proud of the work he’s done on the school board, including improvements to security among other things.
“We’ve tried really hard to keep allowing the district to grow even though we’ve had some tough financial times, we still to find a way to keep building through curriculum and allowing teachers to be creative,” said Hegle.
Being on the school board comes with lots of responsibilities. There are two school board meetings each month, anywhere between six to eight different committees to be a part of all throughout the district, and a lot of work with the budget and different policies to benefit the district.
Hegle cares greatly for the Monticello community and enjoys his time working with the school board while simultaneously being a successful coach. This season, St. Cloud State had six athletes and four relay teams qualify for the 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
