Aqua Man, Jeff Hegle

Jeff Hegle SCSU

St. Cloud State swim and dive Head Coach Jeff Hegle. 

Jeff Hegle is a man of many talents. The longtime St. Cloud State University swim and dive coach lives in Monticello with his wife, Christin, and three daughters, while also having served on the Monticello school board for the last 25 years. His daughter Caitlin swam the breaststroke as a junior on the SCSU swim team in 2021-22. Jeff himself is a former student-athlete for St. Cloud State and was a captain for the team in the early 1990s.

Before he was the head coach for SCSU, he was an assistant coach for two years before being hired as a teacher at Monticello Middle School. He taught special education and spent time as a co-head coach for the Monti girls’ team with Tom Cannon and an assistant coach for the boys under Dirk Westveer. On top of that, he was the head coach for the Monti club team for seven years. It was at that point the head job opened for the Huskies and he was the right man for it.

