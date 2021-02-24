This winter, locals have been getting creative when it comes to winter sports. COVID-19 caused a lot of uncertainty when athletes and parents were trying to plan their winter schedules.
People couldn’t plan on a secure start date for hockey, so they came up with a way to start hockey season on their own.
Otsego local Andy Moll, was one of the many Minnesotans that brought the ice rink to his own backyard.
On any given night of the week you can find him, his kids, and any neighbors who want to join, skating on his homemade rink.
The process began in October and he finished building the rink in late November.
“I did all the labor by myself,” Moll said. “But my good friend Jeremy Johanson has had one for five years and he told me what steps to take when building it. He was so helpful and told me even where to go to buy everything.”
The turn around time seemed quick - two months of building for a winter full of fun seems like a good deal. But Moll said the rink took a lot of planning and he’s already listing off things he can do better when it comes to building next winters rink.
“One of the hardest things I had to factor in was the slope of the hill in my backyard,” Moll said. “A lot of people forget about that aspect and it just doesn’t pan out.”
One side of the rink is about four inches of ice and the other side is about 15 inches of ice so that the surface is completely flat for skaters.
Moll said he started by flooding the rink.
He put down wood to outline the shape and size of the rink, then he lined the wood so that it was user friendly and so that the wood would hold up against the water that would eventually turn into ice.
He used two hoses to fill the hole with water. Moll said he started at 7 a.m. and finished at 2 a.m.
He then added his own flare with colored LED lights that would shine through the ice. And added light poles around the rink.
Next, he put up boards and netting around the rink so that pucks stay inside the rink.
“That’s one thing I’ll do better next year,” Moll said. “I need to make the walls of the rink higher and buy more net. When spring hits and the snow melts, I know my yard and my neighbors hard is going to be covered in pucks.”
Moll said that there’s a Facebook page for Minnesotans who have built home rinks. He said that it’s a great community for people who are wanting to build and wanting to find one nearby to skate on.
The main reason that Moll built the rink was for his hockey-loving son Blake. He’s in fifth grade and plays for Monticello.
“He loves hockey so it’s tough to keep him chilling in the house,” Moll said. “It was mainly for him and then it was awesome to see all of the neighbors joining in. One of the neighbor girls bought her first pair of ice skates just so she could join in on the fun.”
Moll said that one of the funnest parts for him personally was using his homemade Zamboni - or what he calls his “homeboni”.
He fills a garbage can with warm water, pokes holes in the bottom, then ties a string around the can with a damp towel attached to it.
“It works really well and makes the ice slick and flat,” Moll said.
Moll said it was one of the best decisions to build the rink. It’s constantly being used.
One weekend Moll had a few guys over for a beer hockey tournament.
“It’s been so fun,” Moll said. “I use it, my kids use it, and it’s been so great for kids who haven’t had access to rinks because of COVID-19.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
