Nelson Anderson of the Monticello wrestling team has been described as the heart and soul of the Magic. He’s one of their captains and leaders and it’s easy to see why as he brings the energy to every match. He’s always cheering for his teammates and in turn that makes him super easy to cheer for too.
When Monticello showed up to a tri against Zimmerman and Mound Westonka on Thursday, Feb. 3 Anderson entered the building with 99 career wins and a record of 20-2 on the season. When all was said and done, Anderson left the building with 100 career wins, just the 22nd wrestler in program history to do so.
Wrestling at 132 pounds, Anderson pinned Zimmerman’s Kellen Martin at 3:32 for career win number 100.
The massive milestone was pretty casual to Anderson as he described it as just another day, “it does feel good to get it off my chest, but it feels the same. I just feel like the normal me,” said Anderson.
Anderson started wrestling for Monticello as a seventh grader and realized during last season that 100 career wins was a milestone that he could reach. “About junior year is when I realized I could actually get 100 wins. I made it one of my goals. Beforehand I didn’t even think about it. This year my coach told me hey, if you really push this year, you could get 100 wins this year. So I was like huh, might as well,” said Anderson.
Monticello wrestling Head Coach Jason Thompson knew this achievement was just a matter of time for Anderson, “it’s been a long time coming. He’s put in a lot of hard work. He deserves it. He’s put in the time. He came up in seventh grade with varsity and he’s put in a lot of hours. It’s just Nelly doing what Nelly does. It doesn’t seem like such a feat because if you watch him, he makes it look so easy.”
“It’s an elite crew,” Thompson also said. “With the competition that we have in our conference and the tough competition we have in our section, it says a lot if you can make it to 100 wins.”
Thompson was quick to mention the constant improvement Anderson made over the years to become the athlete he is now. The head coach said wrestling and Anderson found each other and that helped Anderson grow and mature as both a person and an athlete.
Technique comes and goes, but what makes Anderson special is his speed and quickness. “He is so much quicker than everybody else when he turns it on,” said Thompson. “Once he kicks it into high gear it’s usually over,” added Thompson. Anderson mentioned his dad and Penn State wrestler, Roman Bravo-Young as two people he draws inspiration from.
“Roman Bravo is one of my favorite wrestlers. I look up to him a lot. I try to wrestle like him because I like his wrestling style,” said Anderson.
He also mentioned his father always pushed him to be the best person he could be, even through hard times. “I know he would really like what I accomplished,” Anderson said.
As an athlete, Anderson has improved every single year. Last season he was section champ and qualified for state, something he has his eyes set on once again as his confidence grows with every match.
“This year instead of just going to state, I’m trying to place at state. Last year I was all nervous, this year I know what to expect. I’m more experienced than last year and I’m ranked a lot higher than last year. This will be hopefully the year I place, that’s the plan,” said Anderson.
A jovial personality, Anderson is self-described as a class clown who always tries to keep morale up with his positive energy.
“I’m that one captain that likes to joke around. I do it with everybody. I make sure everybody is having a good time and everybody is okay. It makes me feel better as a person making other people laugh too,” said Anderson.
Thompson described Anderson as a magnet, “Nelson is a magnet for people, for cameras, for the spotlight.”
It’s clear it’s a very close-knit group and Anderson loves wrestling for Monticello and his teammates, “I love my wrestling team. We all are very unique and funny individuals. It wouldn’t be a team without one person there. We’re all one big group. We might not be the best team, but we definitely have the most fun,” said Anderson. “We even mess with (Jason) Thompson, our head coach. We mess with all the coaches. We joke around with them and have fun with them,” added Anderson.
The next chapter for Anderson hopefully involved wrestling at the collegiate level. “One of my biggest goals is just making it through college, doing what I can and seeing what happens in the next chapter,” mentioned Anderson.
St. Cloud State University, Minnesota State University Mankato and Minnesota State University Moorhead are three schools in his top three.
