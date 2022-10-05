Senior Sophia Haase dribbles around a defender right outside of the 18-yard box against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Monticello High School. Haase leads the team with 18 goals and 14 assists in 15 games this season. She’s tied for 10th in goals and 4th in assists in the state.
Monticello extended their unbeaten streak to six when they drew with Chisago Lakes 0-0 in overtime at home on Thursday, Sept. 29. But more importantly, it clinched the Mississippi 8 title - the first in program history - all to themselves. They finished 6-0-1 in conference play and won the conference title by one point over St. Francis.
Head Coach Nathan Budish wanted to take care of business so they didn’t have to share the conference title. It wasn’t the way the girls wanted to finish but they don’t ask how, they ask how many and Monticello girls soccer will no longer have a blank banner inside the Monticello High School field house.
Normally a strong program annually, Chisago Lakes (12-6 last year) went through a bit of a rebuilding year (currently 4-9-1), but put together a strong defensive game plan to keep Monticello’s high powered attack at bay. It was the first time all season the Magic didn’t score at least one goal.
The Wildcats packed their defense tight and didn’t allow the Magic to create any space in the middle of the field despite dominating possession. It was the first time this season the girls had really seen a defense like that according to Head Coach Nathan Budish.
“It was a new challenge to overcome and trying to figure that out on the fly. I thought we definitely had room to adjust more, but you know hopefully we can learn from it and if we see it again we’ll be ready to go,” said Budish.
His message to the team after the game was there’s a target on their back now after winning the conference title so every team is going to play their best game against them. Despite their strong season, this group hadn’t really dealt with that kind of target all year like previous teams have had in years past.
Junior Gabby LeBrun had a great game. LeBrun was aggressive attacking the ball to win possession on the rare occasion they didn’t have it and made smart, surgical passes trying to break down the defense and give the ball to their playmakers. Budish described her as a workhorse.
Budish was also very pleased with the play of senior Kamryn Moris. The senior defender was essentially left on an island on the backline as Budish pushed more numbers forward to counter the defense packing themselves in the box.
The Magic finished with 7 shots on goal, but it could have been a lot more. There were several occasions where they took an extra touch trying to create a perfect shot opportunity, when firing more shots on goal would have been more prudent.
There’s no style points in soccer. The normally high-powered offense spent a lot of time in the attacking third, but the feisty defense kept the Magic from doing their thing.
It was a highly intense and physical 90 minutes of soccer with the game going into overtime. She wasn’t called upon often, but she delivered when she needed to as senior goalkeeper Sam Brown made 2 saves and kept the opposing side scoreless for the eighth time all year.
Senior Sonja Olson picked up a yellow card with 13:17 left in regulation.
The red and black pushed hard late, but still was unable to find the back of the net and the game ended 0-0. The girls went 8-1-1 in Sept. and outscored opponents 37-7.
Monticello is currently projected to be the top team in the upcoming section tournament depending how the last week goes.
Before the first game of the season the team had a goal setting session. The first goal was to win the conference championship and the section championship was another. The girls have checked the first one off the list and now look to check off the second one as the regular season comes to a close this week.
Their last game of the year is on Thursday on the road against Hutchinson/GSL starting at 7 p.m.
Monticello 1, Alexandria 2
The Magic dropped their first game in three weeks on the road against a very tough Alexandria team on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Senior forward Sophia Haase scored their only goal of the game with Moris picking up the assist.
Mound Westonka 1, Monticello 6
The girls didn’t stay down long as they bounced back in a big way on Monday evening. They got 3 goals from Haase and 2 more from junior Bella Vasoli in their 6-1 victory. Olson also scored. Junior Adrienne Hansen had 3 assists, Moris had 2 and Ashley Lewis picked up an assist as well.
