Monticello girls soccer team
The Monticello Magic conference championship team.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello extended their unbeaten streak to six when they drew with Chisago Lakes 0-0 in overtime at home on Thursday, Sept. 29. But more importantly, it clinched the Mississippi 8 title - the first in program history - all to themselves. They finished 6-0-1 in conference play and won the conference title by one point over St. Francis.

Head Coach Nathan Budish wanted to take care of business so they didn’t have to share the conference title. It wasn’t the way the girls wanted to finish but they don’t ask how, they ask how many and Monticello girls soccer will no longer have a blank banner inside the Monticello High School field house.

Sophia Haase dribble

Senior Sophia Haase dribbles around a defender right outside of the 18-yard box against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Monticello High School. Haase leads the team with 18 goals and 14 assists in 15 games this season. She’s tied for 10th in goals and 4th in assists in the state. 

