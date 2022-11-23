Adalynn Biegler state podium 2022

Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler stands on the podium after winning the 50-yard freestyle state title, Friday, Nov. 18. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Magic went five swimmers and a diver to the Minnesota State High School League state swim and dive tournament. The tourney ran from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18.

Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler won the first state championship for a Monticello swimmer in nearly a decade.

Biegler state 2022

Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler takes off from the block to begin the 50-yard freestyle. It was her first of two state championships, Friday, Nov. 18 at The Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.
