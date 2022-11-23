The Magic went five swimmers and a diver to the Minnesota State High School League state swim and dive tournament. The tourney ran from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18.
Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler won the first state championship for a Monticello swimmer in nearly a decade.
“Very nerve-wracking at the beginning, knowing what she wanted and we wanted to do,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler on Adalynn winning two state titles. “Once she went off the block and punched the wall at the 50 and came out a head length ahead I knew she had it… she’s an amazing racer and competitor.”
Eighth-grader Chloe Schwietering participated in the one-meter dive on the tournament’s first day. She finished in 24th place after posting a prelim score of 129.20. The top 20 scorers advance to the semi-finals and Schwietering just missed the cut by 5.65 points.
On day two the swimming prelims took place and Monticello advanced one relay team and Adalynn Biegler in two individual events to the state finals; the 50 and the 100-meter freestyles. Sophomore McKenna Biegler and junior Rose Urick advanced to the consolation finals in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke respectively. The 400-yard freestyle relay team was DQ’d.
The 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Ella Vagle, Urick, Adalynn Biegler, and sophomore Adrienne Yender (1:51.07) finished in sixth place and advanced to Friday’s finals. McKenna Biegler (2:00.38) took 14th and clinched a spot in Friday’s consolation finals.
Adalynn Biegler (23.27) finished 0.66 seconds ahead of Mound Westonka-Holy Family senior Jaylyn Storm to finish in first and earned her spot in the finals. Three races later she took first place in the 100-free with a time of 51.86 to send herself to the finals in both of her individual events.
For Monticello’s last individual event, Urick (1:08.95) swam in the 100 breaststroke and took 13th to advance to the consolation finals.
All eyes were on Adalynn Biegler on Friday when she had a chance to win two state titles.
But first, the 200-yard medley relay team swam in the first event and took eighth. Vagle (29.28), Urick (31.84), Adalynn Biegler (25.26), and Yender (25.11) totaled 1:51.49 to finish in eighth. Their prelim time would have been good for seventh.
Next up was McKenna Biegler (2:02.02), who took 16th in the 200-freestyle.
Two events later was the 50-yard freestyle. Like a shot out of a cannon, Biegler dove off the block, punched the wall and sped towards the finish. She took 0.13 seconds off her prelim time and won the 50-free state championship with a time of 23.14 seconds. She won by 0.71 seconds.
“I was a little nervous in the beginning. I wanted to do well,” said Adalynn Biegler. “I just pushed through and got to the wall as fast as I can.”
Adalynn is the first Monticello individual swimmer to win a state title since 2013 when Paul Fair won the 200-free and the 100-butterfly three straight years from 2011-2013. She’s also just the third girl swimmer to win a state title; Amanda Paulson also won the 50-free back-to-back years in 2009-2010 and before her, it was Anne Pringle who won the 100 breaststroke in 1985.
Young Biegler wasn’t done yet.
Next Adalynn swam in the 100-yard freestyle and once again won the state title. She cut off 0.58 seconds from her prelim time to finish in 51.28 seconds, 0.63 seconds ahead of Breck’s Piper Crosby.
To finish the day, Urick (1:09.07) took 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Magic.
As a team, Monticello finished in 13th with 68 points. Had the 400-yard freestyle team not been DQ’d, using their section final time of 3:40.39, they would have gotten sixth and added 26 more points to their team total. That would have put them in eighth place as a team behind Hutchinson and ahead of Melrose Area. Visitation won the team title with 397 points, 202.5 points ahead of second-place Delano.
