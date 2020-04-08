Accomplished senior Bushiri Kisubi is heading to Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls to continue his football career next season.
Kisubi was a middle linebacker on the Big Lake football team for his final season this fall.
The 5’10 senior benches 195, squats 380, deadlifts 385, runs a 4.74 40-yard dash, a 7.77 shuttle, and a 11.89 100-meter dash.
He’s shined for both his junior and senior year starting on varsity.
He’s learned a lot over the years and he’s ready to take that next step into college.
Kisubi opened up about his strengths and weaknesses on the field.
“My strengths include securing a tackle and never backing out of a challenge, but my weakness is probably reading guards fast,” Kisubi said. “I’m always working and improving.”
He committed to Minnesota State on March 6 and has a lot of time to reflect on the things he loved most about Hornet football.
He’s learned the most from his fellow teammates and coach Bob Blanchard.
He singled out his teammates Colter Thieke and Nathan Hedstrom.
“We have the best linebackers,” Kisubi said. “They’ve inspired me the most. Their work ethic and mentality makes me want to work even harder.”
As for Blanchard, he taught the soon to be Spartan that every move counts.
Kisubi called it “the little things”.
He looked back and reminisced about beating his rival his junior year, all the memories made on the bus rides to games, the spaghetti dinners, the list went on.
Looking back even further, Kisubi was thankful to his childhood friend Deashon. He said that Deashon introduced him to football in fifth grade and his life was changed forever.
Football was something new, but it quickly turned into “second nature” for Kisubi.
The talented athlete also played basketball and ran track, but always new he has a special gift when it came to football.
Normally the senior would be gearing up for the track season and even doing some training for the football season.
With COVID-19 stealing everyone’s spring he said he’s settling in with some home workouts.
His mind is completely geared towards his future of joining the Spartans.
He chose Minnesota State for a number of reasons.
“I felt a connection with the coaches, it’s a perfect distance away from my parents – not too far, and I like the class option they have,” Kisubi said.
The middle linebacker would love to remain at his high school position, but he’s ready to be used in away needed by head coach Cory Miller.
“I’m open to any position that would help the team out,” Kisubi said.
He’s ready for the next transition. He ended with a statement that portrayed his dedication.
“I’m beyond excited… I’m hungry,” Kisubi said. “I’ll give it my all. My 110 percent.”
