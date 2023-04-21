6 inducted onto Monticello Wall of Fame

On Sunday, Monticello High School inducted six new members into their Wall of Fame. Mike Benedetto, Richard “Dick” Frie, Sheldon Johnson, Tom Keating, Brad Sawatzke and Kim Sawatzke were all inducted for their contributions to the city of Monticello and professional and personal success.
The Monticello High School Wall of Fame committee includes former MHS graduates Kim Nygaard, Craig Geyen, Clay Sawatzke, Heather Kanthak and Gary Revenig.
The ceremony began with current Monticello Activities Director Gary Revenig introducing the honorees before inviting Sheldon Johnson to speak about the first inductee, Mike Benedetto.
Benedetto spent 31 years in the Monticello school district, five of those as the superintendent. He took home local hardware such as Lion of the Year and the Monticello Citizen of the Year awards.
Johnson mentioned how Benedetto made a strong impression during the interview process to join the Monti school district. Despite coming from a school where the entire student body was smaller than one grade in
Monticello, Benedetto made quite an impact during his time in the district.
“Mr. Benedetto had a strength in curriculum and instruction. And so we said that’s what we want you to work on and he did a marvelous job over all of these years,” said Johnson. Benedetto took over as superintendent in 99 and continued his successful run inside the school district.
“I can’t think of a better person to put in the wall and so I want to be the first to congratulate you Mike on this accomplishment,” Johnson finished his speech by saying.
Benedetto then took to the stage and spoke a few words about being named to the wall. He gave thanks to the committee for resurrecting the wall of fame and mentioned how much gratitude he had to work in the school district for so long and all the support he received over his time in Monti.
The former superintendent helped create the school orchestra, Moose Sherritt Ice Arena, Little Mountain Elementary School and the current MHS building.
He has now lived in Monticello for over 50 years and continues to be part of the district. He finished his speech by saying, “If you see a turtle on a tree stump, it probably didn’t get there by itself. Someone helped that turtle. And for that, I’m not calling myself a turtle, but I appreciate the support I’ve had all these years. Thank you,” said Benedetto.
The next inductee that was introduced was Richard Frie. Revenig introduced him before Johnson gave another speech on Frie before he took to the podium himself.
Frie served in the Monticello school district for 36 years from 1954 to 1990. He taught physical education and English. He started a speech class. And as Athletic Director he added 12 sports to the district. Monti went from seven varsity sports in 1966 to 17 when Frie retired in 1990. That same year he was named the Class AA Athletic Director of the Year in Minnesota.
He is part of the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame and the Minnesota State High School League Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. He currently sits on the Monticello Board of Directors and is the president of the Monticello Country Club and the president of the National Athletic Directors Association.
After Title IX was introduced by the federal government, Frie was in charge of everything that comes from adding additional sports as the school’s AD. That meant he needed to acquire equipment, hire refs and coaches, arrange transportation, etc.
“We never had one complaint that we were slighting our girls,” said Johnson. “And that was really a remarkable outcome because I know many many schools that were really struggling. Their athletic director didn’t take it seriously and they paid the price,” added Johnson on Frie’s impact after Title IX was introduced to the nation.
Frie also wrote the grant application to secure funding for the Monticello golf course.
“I can recall when I came here we had four sports and six coaches. When I retired in 1990 we had 19 sports and 83 coaches,” said Frie. “I haven’t been in front of a group since I retired and I appreciate the fact with the other honorees and I thank you very much for the opportunity.”
After Frie, Johnson was the next inductee. Benedetto returned the favor by giving a speech on Johnson before Mr. Johnson took to the podium himself.
Johnson was a teacher and an elementary school principal before serving as the superintendent of Monticello schools from 1973 to 1997. During his time he was awarded the Region 5 Superintendent of the Year in 1992. He spent time as the president of the Rotary Club of Monticello. In 1997 he was named the Monticello Citizen of the Year.
He was responsible for starting the Monticello Scholarship Foundation in 1984.
To date, the foundation has helped award $2.7 million to MHS graduates.
Benedetto started his speech by highlighting how polar opposite he and Johnson were when it came to certain ideologies, but despite that, Johnson was still his unofficial mentor. He mentioned that Johnson had a rare type of charisma that helped him and others around him maintain a calm demeanor during exciting moments, “in my opinion that was his key. That’s what I always noticed over those 31 years. The respect that people had for him,” said Benedetto.
Benedetto was very complimentary of how well Johnson was able to keep the peace throughout his tenure as superintendent. “We never had a teacher strike in this district. There was never anybody protesting with signs and marching around school property. He never laid off a teacher,” said Benedetto.
Johnson retired in June 1997 from being superintendent. He planned on taking a month off before jumping right back into the good fight making sure that the current Monticello High School building was constructed properly. However, he never made it the entire month.
“I was planning on having a month off and after one week the school board had a special meeting and said oh we have to get that guy back on the job here to keep everything moving along. So I took one week off rather than one month. But that was fine. I enjoyed it and this is the outcome that you see right here,” said Johnson as he motioned to the building everybody was inside of.
He finished his speech by saying, “To the entire community I say thank you. It was a wonderful wonderful ride. I know that I have more days behind me than ahead of me but whatever days I do have I plan on sticking around…”
After Johnson gave his speech, Revenig announced the fourth inductee, the late Tom ‘TK’ Keating.
Keating was the co-founder of the Turning Point alternative learning program in the Monti school district after his arrival during the 80s. He was the 2004 Minnesota Teacher of the Year and Paul Harris Fellowship award winner for his humanitarian work. He was an instructor of the Turning Point program at the time of his passing in 2006. He also was at one point the Dean of Students and was a student counselor.
“His legacy lives on through the Tom Keating Foundation, which is committed to actively supporting and educating the at-risk youth population in the central Minnesota area,” said Revenig.
Keating’s former colleague and friend Mark “Book” Storry was invited to the stage to talk about Keating.
Storry gave a heartfelt speech about Keating, including part of his letter of recommendation to the Teacher of the Year committee when Keating won the award in 2004. He talked about the impact Keating had on the local children and how he made them believe in themselves.
“Tom was a man with a unique influential gift. He was an excellent teacher, a championship coach, a skilled counselor, a leader amongst his peers… an educator of the highest character, and a man with consummate integrity,” Storry described.
Storry described how talented Keating was as a counselor and how grateful he was to have been able to work with him. He discussed how Keating made such a profound impact on the community and with the kids and was thankful to have the chance to discuss his old friend.
After Storry spoke, Keating’s children, Mary, Ryan, Shane and Brendan, took to the stage to accept the award for their father. They were grateful and spoke about how passionate Mark was when it came to being a mentor.
“It was through his passion that he connected every one of us. He always said ‘stay connected, it’s all about the connection.’ We’re proud that his passion and connection is still celebrated to this day,” said Mary Keating.
There was a round of applause after she spoke and Revenig retook the podium once again to introduce the last of the inductees, Kim and Brad Sawatzke. Revenig mentioned that Kim was one of the first parents he met in Monti.
Revenig told a story about how she welcomed him to Monti while he was coaching t-ball for community ed. “She came up to me. She had two little kids with her and was pushing another one in a stroller. She welcomed me to Monticello and we had a great conversation. And now when I think of a name from Monticello, definitely Sawatzke is a name that stands out,” said Revenig.
Brad and Kim graduated from MHS in 1977 and 1978, respectively. Both have now spent the decades since representing the school district in the community and have had four children graduate from MHS.
Brad started his career as a maintenance worker at the Monticello nuclear plant. He worked his way up as the first MHS grad to become the plant manager in 2005. Since then he made his way up to the Chief Executive Officer for Energy Northwest. He received recognition on the floor of the United State House of Representatives for his work with state and federal officials to push for clean energy and climate change solutions.
Kim served on the Monticello school board for eight years, including time spent as the chair. She also served in several administrative positions during her career. She continues to volunteer her time in local surrounding communities.
Clay Sawatzke, Kim and Brad’s son, took his turn giving a speech about his parent’s success in Monticello.
“In a lot of ways, my parents to me embody the American dream… two kids from two blue-collar families growing up in a small town. He, a football captain and her, in the marching band,” said Clay.
He talked about Kim and Brad’s achievements and the main lesson he took away from them, “if there’s one thing my mom and dad taught me, it’s that you can accomplish your dream without sacrificing others. You can do amazing things without sacrificing other dreams, without sacrificing the needs of others, and without sacrificing the single most important thing in this world, how you treat other people.”
Clay went on to say, “If anybody can take one lesson away from my mom and dad, it’s this, how you treat people matters. Every single person has a story. No one is above you. No one is below you.”
He finished by thanking his parents for everything they’ve done for the family and community.
After Clay finished speaking, Brad spoke and then Kim took her turn.
Brad thanked Monticello and the school district for his success. He mentioned his teachers made him feel like he was somebody and that inspired him. He made close friends that he still has today. The friends Brad made introduced him to sports and now sports are a big part of the Sawatzke family when they weren’t previously.
He told a couple of stories about Sheldon Johnson and Richard Frie, who worked in the district during Brad’s time in school. Brad then finished his speech by thanking Kim.
“I honest to goodness would not be here without the last inductee, despite the great groundwork laid for me by the Monticello school district, there was a time in my life I teetered on screwing that all up. And then I was fortunate to meet my other fellow grad, who showed me the way and put me on the right track. Everything I am today I would take back to the fact that it was the education and support I got growing up as a student in Monticello and what I receive every day from my wife since then,” said Brad.
Last but not least, Kim finally had her chance to speak. She talked about how much the district means to her and her family. She mentioned that her parents moved into one of the first houses on the land between Monti and Big Lake. Her parents were given a choice to send their kids to either school district. Spoiler alert, they chose Monticello. The rest is history.
Kim spoke on how strong the faculty is in the Monticello school district and how much of an impact it had on her family up to when her youngest daughter, Grace Sawatzke, graduated in 2012.
She mentioned that she did a book report on Eleanor Roosevelt, which helped her realize how important it is to volunteer and to serve those who are less fortunate, “I think that’s what has carried me through and helped me live the life that I’ve lived, by volunteering. Volunteering at the schools was something that was important to me and I loved it so much,” said Kim.
She spoke about how she loves working with the kids and the educators. She talked about her time on the school board.
Her first board meeting as a new member back in January 2000 was quite a warm welcome. She learned that there was a huge budget deficit and that the school was getting sued by a parent that had been kicked out of the district. To top it all off, she was dealing with the flu.
On the school board with her was fellow inductee Benedetto.
“I’m happy to say that from that day forward because of Mike’s great leadership and Johnson’s leadership, I left the Monticello school district in much better shape than the day we first started,” said Kim.
She thanked everybody for a beautiful event and evening.
Revenig finished the ceremony by thanking everybody and giving shout outs to the people who worked behind the scenes to make the night possible, like the MHS custodial staff, Janice Holthaus, Barb Marquette, and Von Hanson’s for catering the meal that preceded the ceremony.
After the additions of Benedetto, Frie, Johnson, Keating and Kim and Brad Sawatzke, there are now 32 members of the Monticello High School Wall of Fame since the first honorees were inducted in 1995.
