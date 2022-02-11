The 13th annual Fat Bike Fest is this Saturday at Montiview Park. It’s the longest standing fat tire bike race in the area. Races start at 10 a.m. for the recreational class with the advanced class races starting at 12 p.m. There is a men’s and women’s race for each class for four total races.
Registration to race in Fat Bike Fest is $20 for riders until 3 p.m. on Friday when online registration closes. Online registration can be found at https://secure.rec1.com/MN/monticello-mn/catolog and clicking on the community events tab. After online registration ends riders can register at Trailhead Cycling in Champlin from 5-7 p.m. or on site the day of the race for $30. The event is open to spectators for free with parking available in the nearby church parking lot.
For the 12th straight year there will be limited edition beanies given out to the race participants on a first come first serve basis for free upon entry to the race.
There will also be other prizes given out, including custom made trophies for the top three finishers of each race.
Each year there is a different wrinkle added to the race to keep things fresh according to Rich Omdahl, the event coordinator.
There are different challenges during the race participants can partake in during the race to get bonuses towards their times. “Just kind of fun stuff that leaves people with a memory that they don’t get at another event. We try to get stuff that’s unique and fun and challenging that gives them a proper workout, we call it taking your beating, but also super fun at the same time,” Omdahl said.
In the past there have been different features that have been built for riders that they can complete to get time bonuses. This year there are two drop offs, one is sort of a launch off of a cliff and the other is another cliff that the rider would have to ride down to make up ground on other participants and improve their final time.
There are also other features that could be included depending on the amount of volunteers for the event. Volunteers can show up the day of to help out during the races. Other information can be found on their Facebook page and questions can be directed to dirtwirx1@gmail.com.
