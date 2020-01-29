Sports Round-Up

Big Lake Wrestling"
The Wrestling Hornets faced Becker on Thursday. Jan. 23 and fell 34-29.
The teams were both evenly matched and it was a fight to the very last wrestler.
106: Nolan Reiter of Big Lake defeated Drew May of Becker (TF 18-2 0:00).
113: Christian Noble of Big Lake took the victory over Ethan Duncombe of Becker (Fall 1:08).
120: Rocco Visci of Big Lake defeated Ryan Boecker of Becker (TF 15-0 0:00).
126: Cade Sixberry of Big Lake was defeated by Ethan Anderson from Becker (MD 15-5).
132: Luke Schumacher of Big Lake was defeated by Jake Nelson of Becker (Dec 5-3).
138: Mason Doucette of Becker defeated Big Lake in a forfeit.
145: Dillon Browen of Big Lake defeated Lukas Paulson of Becker (Dec 13-6).
152: Tyler Dehmer of Big Lake took the victory over Tyson Ricker of Becker (MD 10-2).
160: Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake defeated Adam Jurek of Becker (Dec 4-0).
170: Brett Bordwell of Big Lake defeated Kylen Rish from Becker. (Dec 15-9).
182: Caden Dewall of Becker defeated Big Lake in a forfeit.
195: Rieley Mullen of Big Lake fell to Reid Kraus of Becker (Dec 7-3).
220: Kane Lapointe of Big Lake defeated Brayden Weber from Becker (Fall 1:21).
285: Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake defeated Becker in a forfeit.
Big Lake Boys Hockey:
The Eagles fell to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23 and North Branch on Monday, Jan. 27.
They fought hard but lost 3-0.
The Wilcats scored two goals in the first period and one goal in the third period.
Becker/Big Lake couldn’t get anything to pass the Chisago Lakes goalie.
The Eagles goalie, Alec Anderson had 34 saves for the night.
They lost 10-3 to North Branch on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.