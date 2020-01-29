You are the owner of this article.
Sports Round-Up

Big Lake Wrestling"

The Wrestling Hornets faced Becker on Thursday. Jan. 23 and fell 34-29.

The teams were both evenly matched and it was a fight to the very last wrestler.

106: Nolan Reiter of Big Lake defeated Drew May of Becker (TF 18-2 0:00).

113: Christian Noble of Big Lake took the victory over Ethan Duncombe of Becker (Fall 1:08).

120: Rocco Visci of Big Lake defeated Ryan Boecker of Becker (TF 15-0 0:00).

126: Cade Sixberry of Big Lake was defeated by Ethan Anderson from Becker (MD 15-5).

132: Luke Schumacher of Big Lake was defeated by Jake Nelson of Becker (Dec 5-3).

138: Mason Doucette of Becker defeated Big Lake in a forfeit.

145: Dillon Browen of Big Lake defeated Lukas Paulson of Becker (Dec 13-6).

152: Tyler Dehmer of Big Lake took the victory over Tyson Ricker of Becker (MD 10-2).

160: Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake defeated Adam Jurek of Becker (Dec 4-0).

170: Brett Bordwell of Big Lake defeated Kylen Rish from Becker. (Dec 15-9).

182: Caden Dewall of Becker defeated Big Lake in a forfeit.

195: Rieley Mullen of Big Lake fell to Reid Kraus of Becker (Dec 7-3).

220: Kane Lapointe of Big Lake defeated Brayden Weber from Becker (Fall 1:21).

285: Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake defeated Becker in a forfeit.

Big Lake Boys Hockey:

The Eagles fell to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23 and North Branch on Monday, Jan. 27.

They fought hard but lost 3-0.

The Wilcats scored two goals in the first period and one goal in the third period.

Becker/Big Lake couldn’t get anything to pass the Chisago Lakes goalie.

The Eagles goalie, Alec Anderson had 34 saves for the night.

They lost 10-3 to North Branch on Monday night.

