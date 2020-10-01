Sports Round-up

Big Lake girls soccer
The Big Lake girls soccer team finished the week up with a tie against St. Francis on Thursday, Sept. 24. The final score was 1-1 and neither team could score another goal to wrap up the game. The Hornets play again on Friday, Oct. 2 against Cambridge-Isanti on their home field.
Monticello girls tennis
Monticello falls to North Branch 5-2.
Singles:
No. 1 - Chloe Moline of North Branch defeated Hannah Mayer from Monticello, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-1.
No. 2 - Miaya Volkman of North Branch defeated Emma Cordell from Monticello, 6-1 , 6-4.
No. 3 - Gemma Rossini of North Branch defeated Rebecca Rousslang from Monticello, 6-3 , 6-4.
No. 4 - Samantha Pullen of Monticello defeated Carrie Hall from North Branch, 6-3 , 6-3.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsorg of North Branch defeated Rachel Solberg and Grace Kuta, from Monticello, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
No. 2 - Hailey Bistodeau and Rachel Wurdemann of North Branch defeated Abigail DeLarco and Taylor Gearey from Monticello, 6-1 , 6-2.
No. 3 - Hannah Melvin and Ava Melvin of Monticello defeated Sophia HelinskyI and Justine Joyal, from North Branch, 6-3 , 6-4.
Monticello cross country
Monticello girls cross country added another victory against Becker and North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 24. The girls are now undefeated for the season. Isabel Mahoney came in first place as just a seventh grader with a time of 20.00.84. Halle Dahlheimer was up next with a time of 20:05.37. In fourth place was Grace Smith with a time of 21:00.08. Gabby Witschen was right behind her with a time of 21:29.42. Thalia Mandoza-Brunotte was next for Monticello and eighth over all with a time of 22:35.55 and Madison Foss was right behind her with a time of 23:02.18.
