Sports Round-Up

Wrestling:
With the wrestling conference matches coming to an end, here’s a look at the standings for the 2020 Mississippi 8 wrestling season.
Mississippi 8 Conference Conference Overall
West Division:
St. Michael-Albertville Knights 5-0 22-6
Rogers Royals 4-1 12-5
Big Lake Hornets 3-2 15-11
Buffalo Bison 1-3 4-12
Monticello Magic 0-4 2-12
East Division:
Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets 4-1 18-11
St. Francis Fighting Saints 3-1 15-11
Princeton Tigers 2-3 –
Chisago Lakes Wildcats 1-5 2-12
North Branch Vikings 0-4 3-12
Becker/Big Lake Boys Hockey:
The Eagles fell 6-3 this past weekend to the Blades.
On Saturday, Feb. 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton had the first goal of the night against Becker/Big Lake.
Tyler Schmitt responded with a goal and the first period ended with a score of 1-1.
Becker/Big Lake got off to a great start in the second period with goals coming from Jack Beckstrom with an assist from Trent Rupar and Austin Barzee with an assist from Dillon Lindenau.
The Blades went on to score three goals to close out the second period, making it 4-3.
In the third period the Eagles didn’t score and Breckenridge/Wahpeton scored two more goals.
The final score was 6-3.
The Eagles goalie Mitch Reasoner had 25 saves for the night.
Monticello Boys Swim/Dive:
The Magic swimming team’s regular season came to an end on Friday, Feb. 7 at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Jacob Biard took second place in the 200 free.
Isaac VanHoorik took first place in the 50 and 100 free.
Biard and Sampson took first and second place in the 500 free.
VanHoorik, Sawyer McCalla, Paul Fasen, and Biard took first place in the 400 free relay.
Dakotah Parker took first place in diving – breaking his sixth record of the season.
The boys head into sections at Hutchinson on Thursday, Feb. 20 and then state on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
