Sports Round-Up

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events. Contact sports reporter Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake Wrestling
The boys took on scrappy Cambridge-Isanti in a close fight to the last wrestler.
Big Lake came out with a 40-36 win.
In the first four weight classes Big Lake dominated.
Nolan Reiter won at 106.
Christian Noble won by fall at 113 and Jayden Mclearen and Rocco Visci followed suit at 120 and 126.
Big Lake fell in the 132 weight category, but came out on top in the next weight class.
Luke Schumacher won 17-5 at 138, at 145 Dillon Browen took the victory, and at 152 Tyler Dehmer won by fall.
Brett Bordwell was the final wrestler from Big Lake to win by fall at 170.
At 182, 195, 220, and 285 C-I took the victories, but that wasn’t enough to beat the Hornets.
Monticello Hockey
Monticello dominated at Sauk Rapids-Rice this past week.
They beat the Storm in a chilling final score of 5-2.
The first period was looking promising with a tie score of 2-2.
Huntley Hinz had an impressive power play with the assistance of Chase Bocken and Brian Cornelius and then Jesse DeChene scored next for the Moose with a wicked pass from Wilson Dahlheimer.
They were just getting warmed up.
The first period was also promising for Sauk Rapids-Rice with a goal from Brandon Bokelman and Cater Kayser.
The Moose shut them down on offense for the remainder of the game.
Entering the second period, Dahlheimer scored short handed with an perfectly placed pass from Bocken.
Cornelius was up for the fourth goal of the game with 16:56 left in the second period.
Whatever the boys worked on in practice, it was being executed precisely against SRR.
DeChene had the fifth and final goal of the game with an assist coming from Jacob Sorensen.
The team had five goals, six assists, and 44 shots on goal.
Nash Wilson had an incredible night in the net with 28 goal attempts from the Storm and 26 saves.
The Moose play again on their home ice against Big Lake/Becker on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Big Lake/Becker Hockey
The boys Big Lake/Becker hockey team, just couldn’t pull out a win against mighty Chisago Lakes.
They fell 5-2 and their struggle started early in the game.
Head Coach Zach Barzee nailed it down to defense.
“We didn’t play our defensive zone positioning well, which led to issues keeping down the scoring opportunities and made us struggle to break out of our own zone,” Coach Barzee said.
In the first period Chisago Lakes scored with 8:25 left, 6:05 left, and 1:22 left and neither team scored in the second period.
Those three goals made it tough for the Eagles to come back.
The two goals from the Eagles were shot by Tyler Schmitt and Jaden Keo.
The man in the net, Alec Anderson, only gave up five goals out of 36 shots on goal for the game.
The boys did improve in the third period though. Coach Barzee said the boys take direction well.
“We tightened up and played our positions,” he said. “We had 10 shots on net, which was great, but couldn’t put any past their goalie.”
Moving forward the Big Lake/Becker team will continue to work hard on the ice.
“We need a lot of work on our defensive zone coverage, transitioning to the breakout, and working on our special teams – power play and penalty kill.”
They currently have a record of 1-4 and have two games this week.
The boys compete next against the Monticello Moose on Thursday, Dec. 19 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.