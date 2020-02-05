Sports Round-Up

Becker/Big Lake Boys Hockey:
On Saturday, Feb. 1 the boys went head to head with Pine City Area and fell 8-1.
The first period was pretty low key with the Dragons scoring one goal and the Eagles scoring none.
The second period the Dragons scored three more goals making the score 4-0.
In the third period Pine City Area scored four more goals and Becker/Big Lake scoring one.
Luke Mehelich scored the final goal of the game with the assist going to Tyler Schmitt and Luke Ruppelius.
Alec Anderson was in the net with 50 saves for the night.
Monticello Dance:
The Starettes hosted 14 teams in the section 4AA competition on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Monticello finished in eighth place in the jazz competition and 11th place in the kick competition against Albany, Alexandria, Becker, Bemidji, Detriot Lakes, Foley, Melrose, Pequot Lakes, Rocori, Sartell, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Cathedral, and St. Cloud Tech.
In the jazz competition the girls scored a 473 and were ranked 41.
In the kick competition the Starettes scored a 455 and were ranked 52.5.
Big Lake Boys Basketball:
On Friday, Jan. 31 the Hornets defeated North Branch 82-66 in their home gym.
Peyton McConville had 19 points.
Wyatt Windhorst had 18 points for the night.
Alec Morehead and Jack Iverson tied with 14 points each.
Brady Josewski had eight points.
Will Boeckman had five points against the Vikings.
Mitchell Spanier had four points for the night.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 the boys faced Simley and lost 59-56, but battled hard.
Big Lake Dance:
In the section 2AA dance competition Big Lake earned ninth place in the jazz competition and tenth place in the kick competition on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The went up against teams like Benilde St. Margarets, Brooklyn Center, Chisago Lakes, Columbia Heights, Duluth Denfeld, Fridley, Hermantown Proctor, North Branch, Pine City, Robbinsdale-Cooper, St. Francis, Totino Grace, and Zimmerman.
In the jazz competition the Hornets scored a 455 and were ranked 40.5.
In the kick competition the girls scored a 396 and were ranked 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.