Sports Round-Up

Monticello Wrestling
On Thursday, Jan. 16 Monticello defeated Chisago Lakes 54-28.
106: Quinn McCalla of Monticello over Riley Palmer of Chisago Lakes (Fall 0:00)
113: Marcus Guertin of Monticello over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
120: Tyler Determan of Chisago Lakes over Monticello forfeit.
126: Nelson Anderson of Monticello over Andrew Novack of Chisago Lakes (Fall 0:00)
132: Hayden Trupe of Chisago Lakes over Wyatt Witschen from Monticello (Fall 1:38)
138: Jacob Cole of Monticello over Landen Bender from Chisago Lakes (Fall 2:42)
145: Nolan Huffman from Chisago Lakes over Mason Smith of Monticello (MD 14-0)
152: Alex Fearing of Monticello over Charlie Schumacher of Chisago Lakes (Fall 2:41)
160: Jeremiah Schmidt from Monticello over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
170: Austin Siefert from Chisago Lakes over Monticello forfeit
182: John Humphreys of Monticello over Wesley Koch of Chisago Lakes (Fall 3:32)
195: Ben Klun of Chisago Lakes over Monticello forfeit.
220: Noah Eckerman from Monticello over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
285: Jesse Midas of Monticello over Connor Bleymeyer from Chisago Lakes (Fall 1:41)
Big Lake Wrestling
On Thursday, Jan. 16 Big Lake defeated Chisago Lakes 57-12 on the mats.
106: Nolan Reiter of Big Lake over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
113: Christian Noble from Big Lake over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
120: Cash Sixberry of Big Lake over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
126: Jayden Mcleare of Big Lake over Andrew Novack from Chisago Lakes (Dec 10-4)
132: Double forfeit.
138: Luke Schumacher from Big Lake over Hayden Trupe from Chisago Lakes (Fall 2:43)
145: Dillon Browen of Big Lake over Nolan Huffman of Chisago Lakes (Fall 3:48)
152: Tyler Dehmer from Big Lake over Charlie Schumacher of Chisago Lakes (Fall 0:58)
160: Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
170: Austin Siefert of Chisago Lakes over Brett Bordwell of Big Lake (Fall 3:52)
182: Rieley Mullen of Big Lake over Chisago Lakes forfeit.
195: Double forfeit.
220: Kane Lapointe of Big Lake over Ben Klun from Chisago Lakes (Fall 3:11)
285: Connor Bleymeyer from Chisago Lakes over Jeremy Phyle from Big Lake (Fall 1:05)
Monticello Gymnastics
The Magic gymnastics team faced Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 16 with an outstanding score of 139.0 over all and another win to add to their season record.
Raegan Bryant earned first place on the vault with a 9.275.
Morgan Lemke and Presley Kass tied for first on the bars scoring a 8.475.
Presley Kass stole the show on beam earning a first place score of 9.05.
Finally, Bryant was up again for first place on the floor with a score of 9.225.
Kass stood out as the mvp and earned 35.225 in the all around.
Big Lake Boys Basketball
The Hornets fell to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 16 in a home double header 63-49.
Alec Morehead topped the stat sheet with 14 points and Brady Josewski wasn’t far behind with 12 points for the night.
Peyton McConville came next with 10 points for the Big Lake team.
Jack Iverson joined the team again after battling an injury and earned seven points in the game.
And finally Tre Gordy and Will Boeckman each scored three points.
The Hornets hit the court again on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Alexandria and Friday, Jan 24 they head to Monticello for a double header.
