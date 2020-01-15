Sports Round-Up

Monticello Boys Hockey:
The Monticello Moose put on quite the show with a 3-1 victory over North Branch.
The two Mississippi 8 teams gathered at the Chisago Lakes Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The first period was less than active with both teams unable to score.
In the second period Monticello stole the spotlight with three goals and North Branch with zero.
Jeffrey Henrikson scored all three goals showing he came to play. The first was off of the power play four minutes into the period, the second was 33 seconds later assisted by Gunnar Sibley, and the third was six minutes into the period – making it 3-0.
North Branch scored their first and only goal in the third period.
The Moose had 44 attempts at the Vikings’ net and Monticello goalie Nash Wilson had 24 saves for the night.
The Moose head to the Chisago Lakes Ice Arena again on Friday, Jan. 17 to face Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake Wrestling:
Big Lake competed in a two day tournament at Bemidji High School on Friday Jan. 10 through Saturday Jan. 11.
Bemidji Rick Lee Duals Champions– LPGE–Browerville Wolves Results:
1st Place – LPGE-Browerville Wolves
2nd Place – Bemidji
3rd Place – Thief River Falls
4th Place – Big Lake
5th Place – Perham
6th Place – Detroit Lakes
7th Place – Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove
8th Place – Waconia
9th Place – Ottertail Central Bulldogs
10th Place – Kenyon-Wanamingo
11th Place – United North Central Warriors
12th Place – Cambridge-Isanti
13th Place – Brainerd
14th Place – Frazee
15th Place – Badger-GB-MR
16th Place – Pierz
Big Lake Boys Hockey:
The Eagles were out worked by the Blades in a 4-2 loss on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Becker/Big Lake hosted Breckenridge/Wahpeton at the Princeton Ice Arena, but couldn’t add a win to their season record.
The Blades scored 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the game, making it 1-0.
In the second period Breckenridge/Wahpeton scored a second time with the Eagles unable to respond. The score was 2-0 going into the final period.
The Blades kicked things off in the third period as well with a goal just one minute into the period.
Tyler Schmitt turned things around for Becker/Big Lake and scored with an assist from Jacob Bahe.
Things didn’t stop there for the Eagles.
Luke Ruppelius scored next with a pass coming from Jaden Keo resulting in a score of 3-2.
Unfortunately, the Blades sealed the victory with another goal late in the game.
The Eagles lost 4-2.
Alec Anderson was guarding the net for Becker/Big Lake and had 28 saves for the night.
The team as a whole had 23 shot attempts against Breckenridge/Wahpeton.
The boys hit the ice again tonight at the Mora Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Big Lake Dance:
The Big Lake dance team took sixth place in the jazz competition and eighth place in the kick competition at the Anoka Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Varsity AA Jazz Results:
1st Place – Cretin Derham Hall
2nd Place – Hermantown/Procter
3rd Place – Albert Lea
4th Place – North Branch
5th Place – Duluth Denfeld
6th Place – Big Lake
7th Place – Fridley
8th Place – Willmar
9th Place – Brooklyn Center
10th Place – Columbia Heights
11th Place – Pine City
Varsity AA Kick Results:
1st Place – Albert Lea
2nd Place – Cretin Derham Hall
3rd Place – Hermantown/Proctor
4th Place – Willmar
5th Place – North Branch
6th Place – Duluth Denfeld
7th Place – Fridley
8th Place – Big Lake
9th Place – Brooklyn Center
10th Place – Columbia Heights
11th Place - Pine City
Big Lake earned 276 points in the jazz competition and 253 points in the kick competition.
They compete next on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Monticello Invite.
