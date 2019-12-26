Sports Round Up

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events. Contact sports reporter Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com with questions or event information.
Monticello Girls Basketball:
Monticello couldn’t get their hands on a win when they went up against Princeton on Friday, Dec. 20.
They fell by just 10 points– 59-69.
The Magic were down by just 6 points at halftime and couldn’t ever take the lead.
Anna Olson had over half of the teams points totaling 35 for the signed senior.
Lauran Zwack came in second for points with 12.
Next was Olivia Hanson with just 4 points and Alayna Manning with 3.
Madison Katzenberger and Katelyn Lindberg tied with 2 points each and finally Morgynn Spears with a single point.
The Magic are now 3-2 for the 2019-20 season.
The girls will hit the court again on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m. against Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake Boys Basketball:
Big Lake couldn’t pull out a win last week when they took on Bemidji.
They fell 60-70 on Friday, Dec. 20 on the road.
The Hornets play next on Friday, Dec. 27 versus Alexandria.
Big Lake Wrestling:
Big Lake dominated Chisago Lakes in a 57-12 match on Thursday, Dec. 19.
106: Nolan Reiter (BILA) over (CHLA) (Forfeit)
113: Christian Noble (BILA) over (CHLA) (Forfeit)
120: Cash Sixberry (BILA) over (CHLA) (Forfeit)
126: Jayden Mclearen (BILA) over Andrew Novack (CHLA) (Dec 10-4)
132: Double Forfeit
138: Luke Schumacher (BILA) over Hayden Trupe (CHLA) (Fall 2:43)
145: Dillon Browen (BILA) over Nolan Huffman (CHLA) (Fall 3:48)
152: Tyler Dehmer (BILA) over Charlie Schumacher (CHLA) (Fall 0:58)
160: Alex Hanrahan (BILA) over (CHLA) (Forfeit)
170: Austin Siefert (CHLA) over Brett Bordwell (BILA) (Fall 3:52)
182: Rieley Mullen (BILA) over (CHLA) (Forfeit)
195: Double Forfeit
220: Kane Lapointe (BILA) over Ben Klun (CHLA) (Fall 3:11)
285: Connor Bleymeyer (CHLA) over Jeremy Phyle (BILA) (Fall 1:05)
Monticello and Big Lake Dance:
The Dance teams did not compete this week, but they will return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Alexandria.Monticello and Big Lake
