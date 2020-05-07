Sports Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, May 7, 1970
• The Monticello boys baseball team had gone seven straight games without a loss until they met Watertown on their home field. Both teams had been undefeated until that point in the season. The Redmen counted two runs, five hits, and three errors. In their second game of the week Monticello had eight runs and 13 hits against Dassel resulting in an 8-5 victory.
• May 9th marked the second annual golf tournament of the nuclear plant construction men at the Monticello Country Club course. 44 golfers showed up for a perfect day on the green.
• Monticello track took first place in a meet against Big Lake and Becker. The final scores were Monticello with 86 and a half points, Becker with 73 in a half points, and Big Lake with seven points. Monticello took first place in events; 120 high hurdles, the miles, 440 yard dash, 180 low hurdles, 880, mile sprint, 220 yard dash, mile relay, and discus.
• Summer basketball camps were becoming more and more popular for athletes who wanted to go the extra distance in the off season. Local camps being offered included Ottertail Empire Basketball Camp on Eagle Lake at Battle Lake, Hall of Fame Basketball Camp at St. Johns University, All American Basketball Camp at Gustavus Adolphus College, and Southwest Summer Sports Camp in Marshall.
• Fishing season was set to begin on May 16. Minnesota fishermen would start their annual rush in Minnesota Lakes.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, may 4, 1995
• The Monticello girls golf team had a chance to prove how good they really were on their home course in the North Suburban Conference meet. Monticello finished with a 184, beating second place Buffalo by a whopping 27 points. Cindy Cannon and Angie Barros both tied for medalist honors each shooting a 45 individually. Moriah Smith took third with a 46, Sonja Johnson took fourth with a 48, and Katie DeBoer and Danielle Nobbs tied for eighth with a 52. Monticello was well at the top of their conference.
• The Monticello girls track team was dropping records like it was their job. In a meet with teams St. Francis, Litchfield, Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball, and Buffalo they earned second place. In the 200-meteer relay Erin Gunderson, Julie Gronau, Kelly Anderson, and Jen Schmidt ran a season best of 10:15. Chanteil Walter set a school record of 40’6” in shot put. Heather Kanthak jumped a personal best of 15’10” earning second place. The team had some injuries they were pushing through and still came out in second place.
• At the annual Monticello Baseball Association Home Run Banquet Big Lake Lumber’s Bill Link and Monticello Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Daryl and Ellen Fischbach split the grand prize of $1,000. Nine people won back their $60 ticket costs while a number of other prizes were handed out during baseball bingo.
• Monticello Karate Instructor Dave Bateman took fourth place in forms and creative forms at the United States Adult National Championships held in Houston, Texas.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, may 6, 2010
• The Monticello boys and girls track teams did a fantastic job of defending their home turf. Kim Nyygard was the coach and she was proud of her girls. Gina Weiss, Morgan Lindenfelser, Mandy Witschen, and Amber Olson took first place in the 4x200 relay. Erica Seidenkranz took first place in the mile and Corinne Steele took second place. Lindenfelser also took first place in the high jump while Jenny LaRoque came in second place. The boys had multiple first place victories as well. David Berning took first in the 200 meter race and set a personal record of 23.31. All four of the boys’ relay teams ran their best times of the season. It was a remarkable weekend.
• Monticello baseball took two wins during the week against St. Michael-Albertville 8-6 and Zimmerman 7-6.
• Monticello softball earned three wins during the week. They defeated St. Michael-Albertville 2-0, and outscored Princeton and Zimmerman by a combined 18-4 to pull to .500 on the season.
• Monticello boys tennis fell to Cambridge-Isanti 1-2.
