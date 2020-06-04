50 years ago:
Thursday, June 4, 1970
• The Monticello Legion baseball team was looking to fill the manager position. Gordy Link and Cliff Soltau were coaches and the team had been a strong contender in the Wright County League. Other teams in the league included Annandale, Buffalo, Cokato, Delano, Maple Lake, Waverly, and Delano Blue.
• Monticello hosted a shortstop golf tournament that brought in 96 entrants. The tournament champion was Dave blinker of Albany who shot a 110 for 27 holes winning by a four-stroke margin. Coming in second place was Joe Hasbrouck also from Albany. It was the first annual shortstop tournament at the Monticello Country Club.
• Three Monticello Redman made the all conference team in baseball. Woody Hayes was noticed for his defensive ability as center fielder, Bill Link was commended for his pitching ability and hitting, and Floyd Kline was named to the catching position and fine hitting ability.
• A summer basketball clinic was to take place in Monticello that summer with outstanding coaches Hib Hill from Robbinsdale High School, Jim Smith from St. John’s University, Noel Olson from St. Cloud State College, and Jack Haddorf assistant coach from St. Could State College.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 1, 1995
• The Monticello bait shop Ernie’s Bait was preparing for the “Take a kid fishing Weekend”. Owners Richard and Sylvia Cline wanted everyone to be able to take part in the fishing weekend, so they asked locals to bring in used fishing rods and reels that they could refurbish and give out to kids that didn’t have fishing gear. The event would take place the following weekend at Ellison Park and Richard would show kids how to set up their bait and cast.
• The Monticello boys tennis team were competing in sub-regionals with six athletes. Ben Ludquist topped a player from Hutchinson 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. His season ended in the second round against Chaska 6-0, 6-1. Todd Kohnert defeated New Prague 6-1, 6-2, but fell to Prior Lake 6-0, 6-1. In doubles play Adam Svoboda and Russ Arnold lost in the first round to Chaska 6-3, 6-3. Joel Weitgenant and Jon Guldseth were also defeated in the first round 6-3, 6-3 by Hutchinson.
• Monticello High School graduate Travis Johnson was named all-conference baseball player for the North Central conference. He was a junior outfielder at the University of North Dakota. He led North Dakota with a .381 batting average along with eight home runs and a .513 base percentage.
• Another Monticello high School graduate was being honored. Jason Mayer also attended the University of North Dakota and earned all-conference honorable mention selection as a sophomore. He had a 4-3 overall record but was 3-1 with a 4.63 ERA that year.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, June 3, 2010
• The Monticello boys baseball team ended its season with a split. The Magic defeated the Alexandria Cardinals and then fell to St. Michael-Albertville in section 8-3A, ending their season for good on Monday, May 31.
• Monticello’s softball team also ended their season with a loss to St. Cloud Apollo. They ended their season fourth in the Mississippi 8 Conference. Five seniors would be graduating and not returning: Kayla Georke, Jessica Zimmerman, Kaitlyn Ferguson, Jill Pribyl, and Rachele Rambur.
• One lone Magic tennis player Brenyn Anderson made his way through the South Sub-section 8-2A bracket in St. Cloud and earned third place over all. He would compete in the Section Meet along with eight other athletes next week. In order to get there he defeated Josh Chuba from Elk River losing the first set 5-7, and winning the final two sets 6-2, 6-3. He then fell to Mitch Brandell of Elk River 6-4, 6-2, but got back on track with a win against Taylor Skinner from Buffalo 6-1, 6-2.
• The Monticello girls cross country team was ahead of the game offering girls from seventh to twelfth grade to run together in a club on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 8:30 a.m. near the middle school tennis courts.
