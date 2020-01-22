You are the owner of this article.
Sports cancellations/reschedules

Monticello

Friday, Jan. 17:

Boys Hockey @ Chisago Lakes rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 1

Girls Basketball @ Saint Francis rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball vs Saint Francis rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Jan. 18:

Girls Basketball @ Willmar rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 25

Boys Swim/Dive @ Hutchinson rescheduled TBD

Big Lake

Friday, Jan. 17:

Wrestling Quad @ Mora Civic Center cancelled

Saturday, Jan. 18:

Cheerleading @ Dassel-Cokato cancelled

Gymnastics @ Elk River cancelled

Boys Hockey @ East Bethel Ice Arena TBD

