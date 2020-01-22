Sports cancellations/reschedules

Monticello
Friday, Jan. 17:
Boys Hockey @ Chisago Lakes rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball @ Saint Francis rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball vs Saint Francis rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 10
Saturday, Jan. 18:
Girls Basketball @ Willmar rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 25
Boys Swim/Dive @ Hutchinson rescheduled TBD
Big Lake
Friday, Jan. 17:
Wrestling Quad @ Mora Civic Center cancelled
Saturday, Jan. 18:
Cheerleading @ Dassel-Cokato cancelled
Gymnastics @ Elk River cancelled
Boys Hockey @ East Bethel Ice Arena TBD
